Reported coronavirus cases fell by about 27% last week in Mohave County, and health officials are crediting preventive measures taken over the past several months by residents and business owners.
According to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley, 159 coronavirus cases were reported two weeks ago, countywide. Last week, that number was 116. As the county nears its lowest number of coronavirus cases since early June, Burley says those falling numbers reflect an increasing number of residents who are taking the crisis seriously.
“We’ve seen significant improvement,” Burley said. “We’re seeing progress thanks to all of the people out there who are wearing masks, social distancing and taking all those measures that are helping to reduce the number. They should all take credit where credit is due.”
This month, county health officials began tallying positive cases by their respective professions. Burley presented those numbers to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
According to Burley, about 20% of coronavirus patients last week worked in the sales and service industry. About 19% worked in the food industry, 12% worked in the casino industry and 7% of patients performed manual labor.
Burley says about 5% of patients were government workers, and only 1% of cases involved educational workers.
“Schools are only just starting back up,” Burley said. “And that information will be important moving forward.”
Although Mohave County’s number of positive coronavirus cases appears to be in decline, the Mohave County Department of Public Health is remaining vigilant. Testing events are planned for Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman; following rounds of “blitz” testing earlier this month.
North Country HealthCare organized one such test Saturday morning, in which 51 registered participants received nasal swabs. The event, held at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, saw a sparse number of visitors despite being equipped to administer about 200 tests free of charge.
County officials are hoping for more participation as another round of free testing returns to Havasu Sept. 13-14. For more information about free testing events, contact the health department at 928-753-0748.
Well done! This is“huuge”keep up the positivity! Trump2020! Let’s continue the tears!
