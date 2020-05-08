Three coronavirus deaths and 10 new positive cases were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health Friday evening.
All three deaths are in the Kingman service area and are all linked to another confirmed case. All three are also previously identified cases and in the 86+ age range.
Of the ten new positive cases, six are in the Kingman service area. One of those six is hospitalized, 65+ and linked to another confirmed case. One is 65+, in isolation, recovering at home and pending review. The final four in Kingman are in the 20-44 year age range, in isolation, recovering at home, and linked to another case.
Of the remaining four positives, three are in the Lake Havasu City area; one of those is in the 20-44 age range, in isolation, recovering at home, and an interview is pending.
The other two of the Havasu area cases are persons in the 65+ age. One is hospitalized and is not linked to another confirmed case nor travel-related. The other is 65+, in isolation, recovering at home and an interview is pending.
The final case is in the North County service area (smaller communities.) That person is 45-54 years of age, in isolation, recovering at home, and is linked to a confirmed out-of-state case.
There are now 44 positive confirmed cases in the Havasu area, including four deaths, 110 in Kingman, with a total of 16 deaths there, 3 cases in “North County,” formerly referred to as “Other”(composed of a number of smaller Mohave County communities), and 18 in Bullhead City, including one death.
There is now a total of 21 deaths and 175 positive cases in the county from the disease.
As of 9 a.m. May 8, 1,867 tests have been performed in the county, with 1,567 of them returning negative. Results for 135 tests are pending.
(3) comments
More test most probably would reveal more positive cases. Refusing to test patients with symptoms but no fever is irresponsible!
Where do you get the info that people with symptoms are refused tests? Refused by whom? You can get tested if you want at NextCare in Havasu.
Good breakdown and I really appreciate the graph! Keep up the good work.
