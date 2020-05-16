A Los Angeles visitor tested positive for coronavirus in Needles Saturday.
The visitor is now in quarantine, and the case is considered to be a low health risk incident, according to the City of Needles. Those who had contact with the patient were also instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.
The test was administered on Thursday by Tri-State Community Healthcare Center. The city is working with the Communicable Disease Section of the SBCDPH. The county has been in contact with the patient and an investigation is ongoing.
According to the San Bernardino County Health Department, Needles still has no residents who have tested positive for coronavirus.
