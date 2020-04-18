Essential volunteer work is still in the clear under Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home declaration — encouraged, even. While some organizations are curbing their volunteer efforts in the interest of social distancing, others are in need now more than ever and actively on the lookout for willing workers.
“However, if someone chooses to volunteer, it is important to ensure physical distance guidance is followed and to take all other necessary precautions to decrease the spread of COVID-19,” Mohave County Department of Public Health Director Denise Burley said. “The precautionary steps include hand washing, avoiding touching the face, sanitizing frequently touched surfaces, wearing cloth masks, and staying home when sick.”
Here’s a look at some of the organizations in Havasu that are currently looking for volunteers.
Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank
Anyone interested in helping at the Food Bank can show up between 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday to check it out and see if it’s something they’d like to continue doing, Manager Colleen Mattinson said.
Some of the jobs for volunteers include shopping for those waiting in the drive-thru, directing drive-thru traffic, unloading groceries, signing people in at their vehicles and more.
The Food Bank is located at 1980 Kiowa Blvd. and is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the aforementioned days. For more information, call Mattinson at 928-264-1177 or email her at colleenhchf@gmail.com.
Salvation Army
Heather Crawford of Salvation Army said a temporary volunteer position is open to help with their sack lunch program. The position would entail working for one to two hours in the morning on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Their current volunteer is taking a step back until the coronavirus pandemic passes over, Crawford said.
Anyone interested can contact Crawford at 928-680-3678, extension 22.
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
MCSO is “always looking for dedicated individuals who are looking to make a difference in their community and all over Mohave County,” Sgt. Kyler Cox said, as the department relies heavily on their volunteer forces.
Volunteer positions are currently open in the Sheriff’s Posse across the county and the Boating Safety Officer Program, stationed in Havasu.
Posse program volunteers assist with several functions, including traffic control at vehicle collisions and critical incidents, prisoner transports, administrative functions, and the detention facility.
“Boating Safety Officers patrol Lake Havasu and the Colorado River on a regular basis,” Cox said. “They assist with perimeter control on dive missions along with other critical incidents. They also spend time educating boaters on Arizona boating laws and regulations.”
In order to qualify as a volunteer, you must be 18 or older and have a valid driver’s license. An application can be found on the sheriff’s office portion of the county website, mohavecounty.us. Completed applications can be sent to Cox at kyler.cox@mohavecounty.us.
Lake Havasu Marine Association
While there isn’t “a whole lot going on at the moment,” President Alan Oleson said they’re going to start looking for volunteers in the next month for the summer season.
Oleson asks anyone interested to give him a call at 928-323-6452 or send him an email at aoleson@lhmarineassn.com to get more information on how to get involved as they prep for the summer.
