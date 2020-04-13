A Lake Havasu City man allegedly blamed the ongoing coronavirus epidemic when police say he cut a lock off of his home’s water meter, illegally restoring service that had been shut off when he failed to pay his bills.
Officers were contacted by the Lake Havasu City Water Department on April 1, when workers allegedly discovered that 34-year-old Timothy B. Anderson had removed a lock recently installed by the city when he was unable to pay his bill. According to water department officials, it was the fourth time one of their locks had been illegally removed by Anderson.
Officers traveled to Anderson’s home, where they allegedly saw that the meter had been damaged. Police attempted to contact Anderson, but were unable to do so until last Monday.
Anderson allegedly admitted to the offense, and said he illegally restored his water service due to panic regarding the coronavirus. Anderson was charged with one misdemeanor count of theft of services, and is scheduled to appear May 18 in Lake Havasu City Justice Court to answer the complaint against him.
