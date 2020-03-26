After a coronavirus case was confirmed in Lake Havasu City, Chemehuevi Tribal Chairman Charles Wood issued a notice to all tribe members, urging them to shelter in place.
Wood said he was following the lead of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who issued similar orders the previous week for the entire state. The Chemehuevi tribe is located on the California side of the Colorado River, but tribes have sovereignty to decide such matters for themselves.
Wood also ordered all tribal offices to be closed to the public until April 24, and non-essential employees are to shelter in place. Monthly Tribal Council meetings have also been postponed until further notice.
Since Monday, the number of coronavirus cases have tripled in San Bernardino County, surging from an initial 17 recorded cases to 54 cases and two fatalities as of Thursday afternoon. Mohave and La Paz counties have a combined total of 5 cases, as of Thursday.
Wood’s order recommends tribal members limit their travel to essential trips only. “Remember, even Parker and Lake Havasu City are ‘out of state,’” he added.
The Tribal Council also decided the following:
• Store remains open with reduced hours, limited purchases, a ‘senior only’ hour, and only to-go ordering at the deli.
• Hardware store remains open due to propane and gasoline purchases.
• Ferry boat continues running with reduced passenger capacity and schedule, primarily for use by essential employees. All passengers will have their temperature taken before boarding the ferry.
• People presently in the Havasu Landing Resort and campground will be allowed to stay. No new tenants will be allowed until further notice.
• The hotel, casino and restaurant are closed. The casino will be opened on respective paydays for employees to cash payroll check, one employee at a time.
• The boathouse will be open for walk-up service only.
“We are experiencing unprecedented events in our lifetimes,” Wood said in the statement sent to the tribe. “We are Chemehuevi. We are strong and resilient people. We have suffered worse in the past; we will be tested in the future. We will get through this together. We will survive!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.