A group of local restaurants are banding together with several organizations to present a unified front as doors open for dine-in customers starting today.
On Friday, Go Lake Havasu, the Partnership for Economic Development and Lake Havasu Hospitality announced a campaign they are calling “Open Together,” which aims to educate the public about what it can expect from restaurants as they reopen with increased regulations as well as what will be asked of the customers themselves.
“Obviously this is all new and unprecedented for our citizens, so we wanted to come up with a unified message as a community to let our citizens and the hospitality team members in our community know we have taken additional protocols to ensure the health and safety of our citizens,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We were able to come up with a plan, working with local restaurants as a work group, to help build that confidence and to set best practices to ensure the health and safety of our citizens moving forward as we reopen.”
Partnership for Economic Development Executive Director James Gray said more than 20 local restaurants had signed up for the program as of Friday morning.
Open Together incorporates President Donald Trump’s “Reopen America” plan with additional guidance on reopening restaurants provided by Gov. Doug Ducey. Gray said the program will highlight some of the biggest changes that patrons can expect to see at local restaurants.
“We are asking people to understand the position that restaurants are in, and then hopefully we will help guide people to be more responsible in their utilization of these great services,” Gray said.
Some of the biggest changes Open Together is promoting include pre-shift screening for coronavirus symptoms for employees, a reconfigured floor plan to reduce occupancy, comprehensive sanitation protocols surrounding all aspects of handling food, disinfecting surfaces after each visit, and frequent hand washing. Meanwhile, the campaign asks the customers themselves to wash their hands, limit groups to 10 or less, stay at least six feet apart, to use takeout or delivery instead of dine in if you are sick, and to plan ahead and make reservations so the restaurant can have a space prepared.
“We wanted to have a singular message for customers coming back to what I’ll call a shortened new normal,” Gray said. “Things aren’t going back to the way they were, so instead of every restaurant having to message that themselves, we tried to create a message where we started with what the restaurants would ask of you. Things have changed. Walking into a restaurant with a group of 20, fresh off the boat, puts the restaurant in a poor situation of trying to please their customers but also being compliant with Gov. Ducey’s regulations.”
The Open Together campaign is also an opportunity for Lake Havasu City to demonstrate its commitment to health and safety as the economy slowly starts to reopen.
“I think this standardized program that we are pushing out there is not only good for the restaurants and employees, but it adds a degree of legitimacy to our program,” said Terrance Concannon, CEO of Go Lake Havasu. “It makes our visitors understand that not only does the restaurant care about your safety, but the tourism bureau and the city itself have taken a very serious look at that. I think it is important moving forward that our visitors know that their safety and their health are top of mind for us.”
Gray said the campaign will include a social media component, and it will also provide signage to participating restaurants to help them advertise the current rules and regulations.
“What we have tried to do is create physical assets so when people start to go to their favorite restaurants they will have outdoor signage that they will see first, they will come into the waiting area and there will be more signage,” Gray said. “There will be table tents and stuff in the bathrooms that really is calling out safety and being responsible to the top of the mind – not returning to the old way of being social in restaurants. Yes, we are open, but we are under new constraints.”
Concannon said restaurants are hearing from lots of customers who have been itching to return to their favorite local eateries, but he has also spoken with people who are more cautious about venturing back out into the community. He expects restaurants to gradually ramp up business while continuing with options like carry out and delivery that have become popular during the shutdown.
Sheehy said the city is hoping to see a slow and steady approach as restaurants reopen.
“I would expect an initial re-entry into restaurants from our citizens to get that experience, but I think they will be doing it in a very safe and responsible manner as we move forward through the initial steps,” he said.
Gray said Open Together is available to any dine-in establishment in Havasu. Any restaurant interested should contact gray at jamesgray.lhc@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Questions for the writer: Which 20 restaurants signed up for the program? How many restaurants total are there in Lake Havasu City? Did you interview managers of national chain restaurants? Are they staying closed or open? Which restaurants are opening today? Is this “Open Together” program optional for restaurants to join? If so, why is it optional?
