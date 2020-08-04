One of the biggest questions of the primary election, whether the Republican Party will cede a Corporation Commission seat to the Democrats without putting up a fight, may not be answered right away.
Several Republican Corporation Commission candidates were knocked off the ballot by legal challenges this year, leaving the GOP with only two candidates for the three seats that are up for election in November. Jim O’Connor, who ran and lost for the commission in 2018, was quickly recruited to mount a write-in campaign.
In order for O’Connor’s name to appear on the ballot in November alongside fellow Republicans Lea Marquez Peterson, an incumbent commissioner, and Eric Sloan, he must get at least 6,663 write-in votes.
Estimates for exactly how long it will take to count votes for O’Connor, along with other write-in candidates for other offices, vary. The Secretary of State’s Office said it’s unlikely that it will receive write-in totals from counties on Tuesday evening, and won’t post write-in votes on its election results web page that day.
Write-in votes are counted by a three-person board consisting of people who are members of the two political parties that received the highest number of votes in the last general election. Many counties tabulate those votes by hand, generally after other ballots have been counted. Counties finalize their write-in reports once all of the write-in votes have been tallied.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said it will likely take a couple days to count write-in votes. Brad Nelson of the Pima County Recorder’s Office estimated that it would take a week to determine O’Connor’s fate. Elections officials have a total of 10 days to count the ballots.
But the tally will go more swiftly in Maricopa and Pima counties due to new systems they’ve put in place for write-in votes in the 2020 election cycle.
