It could soon cost Mohave County inmates less to make phone calls to friends and family, with a proposed new contract with San Antonion-based telephone service provider ICSolutions.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office could enter into a new contract next week that would reduce inmate phone calls to friends and family by almost 25%, pending a vote next week by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to renew its contract with ICSolutions. The company’s proposal was accepted by county procurement officers from six offers by inmate telephone service companies throughout the U.S.
The proposal for discussion at the board’s meeting next week comes from San Antonio-based ICSolutions. The one-year contract would allow ICSolutions to supply, install and maintain inmate telephone and video systems at the Mohave County Adult Detention Center.
Telephone calls made by inmates to their friends and families can be paid for through prepaid accounts created through ICSolutions. For those calls, Mohave County inmates and their families have been charged $0.19 per minute until now. Under the new proposed agreement with ICSolutions, those charges would be reduced to $0.15 per minute.
ICSolutions is a subsidiary of Keefe Group, which already provides commissary, inmate banking, kiosks, video visitation, food and vending services to the Mohave County Jail. ICSolutions provides inmate phone services to 33 correctional facilities throughout Arizona. With the company’s technology infrastructure already in place at Mohave County Jail, the proposal said, jail administrators will save time and money on system installations, and will continue to have online access to recordings and call data from inmate phone calls.
If the new contract is approved, no disruption to existing phone services is expected at Mohave County Jail.
The decision will be part of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ consent agenda, meaning that no discussion on the issue will be required before approval unless board member requests otherwise. The contract could receive final approval at the board of supervisors’ Jan. 6 meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.