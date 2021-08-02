When Lake Havasu City originally dedicated the London Bridge in 1971, one of the most popular events at the time was a costume contest of people wearing old English outfits.
For the 50th Anniversary of the London Bridge in October, the costume contest will make its return to Havasu. The resurrected event will be known as the Elrose Dussault Costume Contest and will take place under the historical landmark on Oct. 3. Dussault, the contest’s namesake, was a Havasu pioneer, according to Lake Havasu Museum of History Execute Director Hannah Rangel.
The contest became an annual event in the town’s early days, but a variety of factors drove it to discontinuation, including Dussault’s death.
“With her dying, it kind of fizzled out,” Rangel said. “It’s always been pretty prominent here in the museum because in our collections we have over 300 costumes from the original days. We have anything from queens and police officers and jesters and we have all the original patterns.”
All contestants for the October event must wear custom made clothing that accurately represents England from the 1000-1899 Common Era time period. Rangel said seven people have signed up so far, but expects that number to increase as events for the Bridge’s rededicated creeps closer.
The original 1971 event, which was sponsored by the News-Herald, had an overwhelming response and had 400 participants in a variety of divisions. According to News-Herald archives, the contest was so popular that late entries were turned away. The 1971 contest featured a prize total of $7,000 for a variety of divisions.
For those who need help getting started on a costume for this year’s contest, the History Museum is loaning patterns. Patterns will be loaned out through a first-come, first serve basis and the process includes putting down a deposit.
There’s four categories for this year’s event: Adults, 15-17 years old, 11-14 and 10 and under.
The contest will be in conjunction with the Royal Garden Party Brunch under the London Bridge on Oct. 3. The News-Herald is one of the hosts for the returning event.
Old English costumes will be showcased during the previous night at the Royal Candlelit Feast and Ball under the London Bridge on Oct. 2. As guests dine, actors will parade around in the old costumes and act in a period drama. The actors will share knowledge of their outfits and information related to the time period.
The costume contest is one of several events slated for the Bridge’s 50th Anniversary that also features the return of the beard and mustache contest, outboard racing, canoe racing and a tug of war.
“A lot of the people that I met around the city are very nostalgic,” Rangel said. “They get excited about these things. I’m excited to experience these things as a newcomer to see what they loved about all of these things that we’re going to be doing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.