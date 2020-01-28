After nearly four decades of motorcyclists coming together to hit the open road, the Laughlin River Run may have finally run out of gas.
However, its future could be in Lake Havasu City as tourism officials have considered hosting it locally.
The event won’t be listed on the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce event calendar this year, and the event promoters are nowhere to be found. Dal-Con Promotions, who have run the event for 37 years, is listed as “permanently closed” online and the group’s website is dark.
In an official statement, the Laughlin Chamber said, “The promoter of 37 years has not been in communication with the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce, Laughlin Tourism Commission or Laughlin resort properties. Additionally, the Laughlin River Run and Dal-Con Promotions websites have gone dark. Without promoter communication, the Laughlin River Run has been removed from our event calendar.”
While the event is known to draw in thousands of riders to the area, GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon said the impact was much smaller in Havasu, prompting some “motorcycle day trips but very few overnight stays.”
But GoLakeHavasu has considered changing that by taking it over and bringing the event here instead. So far, nothing has moved any further than just that — consideration.
“We have reached out to several strategic partners, including the Las Vegas CVA who handles tourism for Laughlin, but we have not moved forward as it is the same weekend at Desert Storm,” Concannon said. “We may be interested if we can secure a different timeframe for the event.”
The event usually occurs in late April, and hotels in the Laughlin area have room specials and dates listed for April 23-25 this year — despite the event going nowhere.
The Laughlin Chamber of Commerce did not return calls or emails for further comment, and Dal-Con Promotions could not be reached via telephone or website.
