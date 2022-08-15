Results from the 2022 Primary Election are now official.
The Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously to approve the results of the 2022 primaries for three seats on the council and the mayor’s office during a special meeting on Monday. All of the incumbents were re-elected to their positions during the election with Mayor Cal Sheehy winning a second term and all three incumbent councilmembers earning enough votes in the primary to avoid a runoff in the November general election.
Councilmember Jim Dolan led all council candidates with 7,032 votes, followed by Councilmember Jeni Coke with 6,522 and Councilmember Michele Lin with 6,380. Based on the 35,945 votes for Havasu City Council that were cast in the election, the threshold to secure a majority and avoid a runoff election was 5,891.
David Diaz received the fourth most votes in the election with 5,601, Morgan Braden was fifth with 5,284, and Mark Curry received 4,936 votes. There were also a total of 190 write-in votes cast during the election, including 41 votes for official write-in candidate Timothy Trayer. The remaining 149 write-in votes were “not assigned” because the name written on the ballot had not submitted the required nomination paperwork for a legitimate candidacy under Arizona State Law.
Sheehy was the only candidate on the ballot for mayor, and the incumbent ended up with 11,907 of the 12,796 votes cast. There were a total of 889 write-in votes for mayor, including 580 votes for write-in challenger Frankie Lyons. The rest of the 309 write in votes were “not assigned.”
Sheehy, Dolan, Coke and Lin will all be sworn in and officially kick off their next term during the City Council’s second regular meeting in November. Each of the terms will last four years.
