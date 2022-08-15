Results from the 2022 Primary Election are now official.

The Lake Havasu City Council voted unanimously to approve the results of the 2022 primaries for three seats on the council and the mayor’s office during a special meeting on Monday. All of the incumbents were re-elected to their positions during the election with Mayor Cal Sheehy winning a second term and all three incumbent councilmembers earning enough votes in the primary to avoid a runoff in the November general election.

