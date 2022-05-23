A proposal meant to increase the housing density and aesthetics of new developments in Lake Havasu City’s downtown residential districts is headed to the City Council for possible adoption tonight.
The council will hold a public hearing to discuss potential changes to the development code for the Residential-Uptown Main Street and Residential Commercial Healthcare District that have been discussed by the Planning and Zoning Commission three separate times since February. Councilmembers will consider the commission’s 6-1 vote that recommends amending the development code to establish a minimum density of 15 residential units per acre, require 50% of the footprint of a residential building have a second story, require any structure facing the street to include architectural enhancements, and require that any door facing the street have a sidewalk connecting it to the street.
The downtown residential districts are located on either side of the portion of McCulloch Boulevard commonly referred to as “Main Street” – between Mesquite Avenue and Moyo Drive, and between Swanson Avenue and Magnolia Drive.
During public hearings discussing the proposal at the Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 16, March 16, and April 20, Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told commissioners that the original intentions of both districts is to provide medium to high density residential developments, and to create a more walkable and pedestrian friendly “Main Street” area. But Morris said recent developments and proposals in those districts have not always been aligned with those intentions – even though they technically meet all the requirements currently in the development code.
Outboard motors for police boat
Councilmembers will consider approving a bid to purchase and install two new Mercury outboard motors to help increase the lifespan of an aging police boat to Fallon Marine. The Havasu-based company was the only one to submit a bid to the city. The bid includes $49,717.77 for the two outboard motors, with the option to pay another $5,000 to install both of the motors on the police boat.
The cost to purchase and install the motors would be entirely covered by grant money from the State Lake Improvement Fund. In all, the $54,717.17 bid for the motors and installation is about $250 less than the $54,967 requested for the two motors in Havasu’s grant application.
The city was awarded a total of $800,000 in SLIF grants this year – the maximum allowable amount. In addition to the two new motors, Havasu’s SLIF grant also includes money for a new police boat, a new fire rescue boat, and $61,177 to replace the fire department’s boat lift.
Dump truck for water department
Councilmembers will consider approving the purchase of a dump truck for use by the city’s water department from Freightliner of Arizona. The total cost of the truck, including the customizations needed for its particular uses within the water department, is $169,328.22 after taxes.
According to the staff report, the new dump truck will replace a vehicle in Havasu’s current fleet that has been deemed to be “beyond its useful life and/or beyond repair” by the city’s vehicle maintenance division. It will be used to help maintain the roads in Havasu.
The staff report notes that there is enough money available in the water department’s Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget to make the purchase.
Outdoor storage at 2124 N. Kiowa Blvd.
Councilmembers will consider a request to amend the zoning of a 0.54 acre lots owned by Justin Plehn with J Bird Storage by removing three conditions placed on the property when it was originally rezoned from Multiple-Family Residential to General Commercial in 2007.
When the council approved the request on April 10, 2007, the rezone came with three conditions: that not outdoor storage is allowed, all permitted uses be contained within the building, and a six-foot masonry wall be placed along the rear of the property line. The staff report states that such conditions are common in planned developments, but not for rezone requests. The report also says that the conditions appear to be meant to act as a buffer for abutting multi-family lots to the south and west, but both of the lots immediately to the west were also rezoned to general commercial in 2019.
Staff says outdoor storage is only allowed in a general commercial district with a Conditional Use Permit, and notes that the review proves will consider the impact on abutting properties. The report also notes that a six-foot masonry wall is already required by the development code for properties with outdoor storage.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the request.
Townhouse subdivisions
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider a pair of requests for final plats for a couple residential townhouse subdivisions planned in Havasu.
Ivy Court Estates is requesting the final plat for its 13-unit townhouse development in the multifamily district at 1740 Bahama Avenue. APL Surveying is the application, while Anthony Cirocco is the owner of the property.
The consent agenda also includes a final plat for Alianza, which shows a 24-unit townhouse development at 3070 and 3072 Shoshone Drive in the Residential Southgate District. The plat also shows a shared pool and pool house included in the plans. APL Surveying is the application, and GMSW is the owner of the property.
Bulletproof vests
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider approving a grant application with the United States Department of Justice for the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program.
Havasu currently estimates that it will need to purchase or replace 38 ballistic vests for the police department over the next two fiscal years. The total cost of the vests is expected to be $45,600, and the grant application is for half of that amount - $22,800. The other half of the money would come from the department’s operating budget.
The staff report notes that the Havasu Police Department has received a total of $143,676.49 for the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program since 2000.
Sell city-owned lot at Avalon Avenue
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider selling a roughly 20-foot by 225-foot lot located along Avalon Avenue, immediately north of Anita Avenue.
The staff report says Havasu owns similar parcels throughout the city that are meant to allow for future utilities and/or roadway expansions. But when reviewing this particular property staff determined it is no longer needed for public use and could be sold by the city.
William Lundy, owner of 2441 Anita Avenue, which borders the city-owned parcel along Avalon Avenue, has submitted an affidavit to the city stating that he is interested in purchasing the land from the city. The cost of the property has been assessed at $43,280 – which works out to $10 per square foot.
When, where, and how to watch
The City Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., inside the council chambers located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. Council meetings are open for the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4, or online at lhcaz.gov/TV.
