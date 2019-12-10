Lake Havasu City has added its voice to a chorus of Colorado River communities opposing a proposed water transfer from a La Paz County farm to Queen Creek.
The City Council voted to unanimously approve a resolution opposing the permanent transfer as part of its consent agenda at its meeting on Tuesday.
Although the item was not up for a public hearing, two citizens who also opposed the transfer addressed the city council on the matter.
The proposed sale would permanently send the rights to 2,083.1 acre feet of fourth priority Colorado River water from GCS Farms, LLC near Cibola in La Paz County to the Town of Queen Creek for a one-time payment of $21 million. The sale of water rights must be approved by the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the Secretary of the Interior.
In its resolution, the City Council urged that the request be denied, pointing out that the State of Arizona reserved 164,652 acre-feet of fourth priority Colorado River water for on-river users, for whom the Colorado is the only available water source.
“Water is our future. So it is very important that the water from the main stem of the Colorado River remains on the main stem,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “Lake Havasu City is still a young community that has water allocations for our future growth, and we need to ensure that our water remains there when we grow into it. Allowing transfers off of the Colorado River for non-Colorado River uses sets a precedent that we do not support.”
Sheehy said it is that precedent of sending river water away from communities on the river that is much more worrying than the loss of this specific 2,000 acre feet from La Paz County.
“It would be just the beginning of many requests if it was allowed,” Sheehy said.
Lake Havasu City has plenty of company in its opposition to the water sale.
Local governments all along the Colorado River, including Parker, Kingman, and Bullhead City, along with Mohave and La Paz counties have already formally opposed the proposal.
“They also understand that water is the future of their communities,” Sheehy said. “So collectively we take that shared interest to help this region.”
The council also saw a couple local citizens show support for the resolution during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Former water resource coordinator Dr. Doyle Wilson spoke during the public comment period on the topic, sharing portions of a letter that he wrote to the Arizona Department of Water Resources in opposition to the water transfer.
Wilson pointed out that water rights are not completely private contracts and therefore are not private property for a business to sell off however they see fit. He also argued that this is not an emergency situation, and there is not an urgent need for the water at this time in Queen Creek.
Mike Bonney also opposed the transfer during public comment. He expressed doubt that Queen Creek’s claim that the transfer would provide an economic boost to the state, saying it undersold the value of a farm. Bonney also noted that the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to ADWR to formally oppose the water transfer.
Queen Creek says it needs the additional water allotment to keep up with exploding growth. The town of 51,800 has nearly doubled in size since 2010 while its water service area supplies an estimated population of 96,000. The town projects that once it is fully build out it will have a population of 170,000 with about 238,000 people using its water system.
The Department of Water Resources has been asked to endorse the water transfer request by GSC Farm LLC., and the agency has held a total of four meetings to receive comments from the public. Many city and county officials and state representatives from Western Arizona have appeared at those meetings to voice their opposition to the transfer.
The ADWR Director will continue to accept written comments from the public through Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Public Information Officer Shauna Evans said those comments will be considered during the Director’s review and recommendation expected early next year. The Director’s recommendation will go to the United States Secretary of the Interior for a final decision.
Evans said all written comments will be posted to the department’s website once public comment has closed.
To submit a comment to ADWR, send a letter to Docket Supervisor Sharon Scantlebury at P.O. Box 36020, Phoenix, AZ 85067 or email her at sscantlebury@azwater.gov.
