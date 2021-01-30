The first step for the City Council was to adopt a financial plan to determine how much to adjust overall revenues produced by the utilities each year to meet those marks.
Willdan Financial Services consultant Pat Walker presented the council with three options each for water and sewer that schedule in revenue increases for both systems needed to continue to operate and repair them for the next decade. Walker noted that the financial plan determines how much revenue is generated to operate the services and is separate from discussions about the rate structure, which determines what different types of customers will pay.
For both water and sewer, the council decided to follow Willdan’s recommendation and selected the “smoothing” option that Walker said is designed to recover the revenue needed with smaller increases over a longer period of time.
Water
The revenue collected for water is projected to increase more quickly than for sewer over the next 10 years, largely because the new water rates need to make up for the lost $5.8 million in annual funding when the Irrigation and Drainage District expires.
Under the option selected by the City Council the water system would increase the revenue it collects by 15% next year, and another 15% in fiscal year 2022-23. Increases would continue each year until 2029-30 but would get smaller over time – starting at 8% in 2024 and trending down to 5% by 2030.
Another option presented by Willdan would hold off on increasing rates until they are absolutely needed. That approach would have kept water revenues flat next year, but they would jump by more than 25% in 2022-23. Revenue increases would stay between 2.5% and 3% for the following four years before a drastic 54% increase in revenue would have been required in 2027-28, followed by another 20% increase in 2028-29.
The third option Walker presented involved debt financing to keep collections down and therefore temper rate increases. None of the councilmembers expressed any interest in funding ongoing water services by going into debt.
Sewer
Revenue increases for the sewer system will be less drastic than for water.
The smoothing option selected by the City Council calls for 3% increases in each of the next three years, followed by a 2% increase every year from 2024-25 until 2029-30. That option was also recommended by Willdan.
Walker also presented an option to increase sewer revenues at an equal 2.5% every year for the next nine fiscal years. A third option would have increased sewer revenues by 13% next year, but revenue would then remain flat until at least 2029-30.
