The Lake Havasu City Council will take its first official step towards setting the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 at its meeting next week.

The council will hold a pair of public hearings on Tuesday to discuss and approve Havasu’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan and its operating budget for next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The City Council has already held a pair of work sessions to go over its financial plans for next year. The council took an in depth look at the proposed Capital Improvement Plan during a work session in April, followed by discussion about the budget in May. Councilmembers have largely appeared to support both the proposed budget and proposed CIP during previous work sessions.

