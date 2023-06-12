The Lake Havasu City Council will take its first official step towards setting the budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 at its meeting next week.
The council will hold a pair of public hearings on Tuesday to discuss and approve Havasu’s 5-year Capital Improvement Plan and its operating budget for next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. The City Council has already held a pair of work sessions to go over its financial plans for next year. The council took an in depth look at the proposed Capital Improvement Plan during a work session in April, followed by discussion about the budget in May. Councilmembers have largely appeared to support both the proposed budget and proposed CIP during previous work sessions.
During the meeting the council will discuss and approve a tentative budget, with a few minor changes from the proposed budget discussed last month. Estimated expenditures have increased by about $17 million from the proposed budget in May to $228,632,955.
According to the staff report, the changes include an additional $1.8 million in the CIP for next year – Including $1.5 million for a State Lake Improvement Fund grant for a Site 6 Fishing Dock project, and $300,000 as a carryforward in the CIP for the channel dredging project that was in the CIP for this year but has not been completed. Other changes made to the tentative budget since the May 11 work session include $105,005 for current wage and benefit estimates for next year, and a $10,000 increase to the police department’s budget for its contract with HAVEN.
The revised CIP now includes a total of $161.9 million in spending over the next five years, including $50,694,450 next year.
The council will adopt the tentative budget on Tuesday, and is scheduled to adopt the final budget during its June 27 meeting. Although the tentative budget can still be adjusted after it is adopted by council, state statute does not allow the expenditure total in the final budget to be larger than the expenditures in the tentative budget. Those expenditures can be reduced in the final budget, however.
A significant portion of Havasu’s budget goes to pay for its many employees - $71.7 million next fiscal year according to the current proposal. Those costs are 10.6% higher than employee costs this year. The increase is due to a variety of factors including rising health and pension costs, 27 new staff positions in the proposed budget, and a 5% raise city officials are calling a “market stabilization adjustment” to keep employee pay in line with the market in light of recent inflation.
Prominent projects in the CIP for next year include $450,000 to begin designs for a brand new fire station at Sloop Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard near the Havasu Foothills, about $2.68 million for some of the repairs and improvements needed at the police station and jail, $10 million on road improvement projects, $3.7 million for city fuel facilities, and $1 million to repave the Island trail.
The council meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for the public to attend in person. The meeting can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
