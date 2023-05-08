Council to consider mixed use proposal on Park Ave

Plans to build a mixed-use development near Rotary Park with a restaurant, retail, and residential apartments will be presented to the City Council Tuesday, needing approvals to move forward.
The City Council will hold a pair of public hearings during its meeting to consider a general plan amendment and a planned development rezoning of the 1.25 acre lot at 115 Park Ave. CEC Construction has applied for a general plan amendment to change the land use designation of the property owned by Farshad Zaghi from “Resort Related” to “Resort Related Mainland.” The primary difference between the two designations is the mainland category is allowed to include residential development.
If the general plan is amended as requested, that would open the door for the second application, which requests to rezone the same property from Limited Commercial into a Limited Commercial/Planned Development. The requested PD would increase the maximum building height from 25 feet to 30 feet, allow multiple-family residential development, and allow possible use of a compacted decomposed granite pavement in an area that encroaches on a utility easement for UniSource.
The Planning and Zoning Commission held public hearings about both requests in April. The Commission voted 6-1 to recommend approval of the general plan amendment, and voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the planned development rezone.
The Park Avenue area near Rotary Park, Body Beach, and the Aquatic Center, has seen a burst of development over the last few years including the Keller Williams office building and the recently completed Home2 Suites hotel. A new VA Clinic and a condo/apartment project are currently under construction along Park Avenue.
The 115 Park Ave. lot is located between Park Avenue and State Route 95.
The general plan amendment and rezone request are needed in order to move forward with plans for two separate structures on the lot. One of the buildings would be a 2,688 square foot single story restaurant with a drive-thru. The other building would be three stories tall with three retail spaces totaling 6,000 square feet on the ground floor. The upper two floors would each be about 13,000 square feet with 12 two-bedroom apartments apiece, for a total of 24 apartments in the development.
The overhanging portions of the upper two floors will be supported by columns, and will provide 24 shaded parking spots underneath for the residents.
The entire development would include 75 parking spaces, with an additional 12 bicycle parking spaces.
If only 24 parking spaces are dedicated for the residents that is not enough. The residents should not have to compete with the commercial aspect for parking. And bicycle parking should not be part of the required parking equation.
