Council to consider mixed use proposal on Park Ave

Apartment project

The proposed development at 115 Park Ave. includes 24 apartments with shaded parking, in addition to three retail stores and a restaurant with a drive-thru. Developers say the apartments are intended to be long-term rental units.

 Hatch Design Architecture

Plans to build a mixed-use development near Rotary Park with a restaurant, retail, and residential apartments will be presented to the City Council Tuesday, needing approvals to move forward.

The City Council will hold a pair of public hearings during its meeting to consider a general plan amendment and a planned development rezoning of the 1.25 acre lot at 115 Park Ave. CEC Construction has applied for a general plan amendment to change the land use designation of the property owned by Farshad Zaghi from “Resort Related” to “Resort Related Mainland.” The primary difference between the two designations is the mainland category is allowed to include residential development.

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

If only 24 parking spaces are dedicated for the residents that is not enough. The residents should not have to compete with the commercial aspect for parking. And bicycle parking should not be part of the required parking equation.

