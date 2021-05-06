The Lake Havasu City Council will be making a final decision on charges for water and sewer services in next week.
The council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to consider two different options each for water and for sewer that would allow the city to break even on maintenance and operations costs to provide those services. Each of the options was devised by Willdan Financial Services, which the city hired to complete a comprehensive utility rate study last year.
Lake Havasu City’s last utility rate study was completed in 2008 and the last increase for water services was in 2009. The City Council has been discussing its water rates for the past couple years with the Irrigation and Drainage District – which has helped fund the city’s water system since the town was founded – set to expire in 2022. Recreating a similar district is no longer allowed under state statute, so the city council decided to explore adjusting its water rates to cover the loss of about $5.8 million the IDD currently provides for water services.
Kevin Burnett, a project manager with Willdan, reported to the council that the rate study showed the water system will need an additional $7 million per year to operate for the next several years, while the sewer system will need an additional $3 million per year moving forward. Money brought in for water and sewer cannot be spent by the city for any other purpose.
Willdan also created multiple options for how the city can make up that lost revenue through the rates. Although each option is designed to raise the same amount of money to pay for utility services, the different options would affect different water users differently depending on the type and amount of use. The new utility rates would go into effect on July 1.
Councilmembers have said that they would like to hear from the public about how they would prefer to pay for the city’s utilities. The public hearing will be part of the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The hearing will include an opportunity for the public to make comments and the city is also accepting emailed comments, which must be sent to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov at least an hour prior to the start of the meeting.
