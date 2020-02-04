The Lake Havasu City Council will be doing a deep dive into issues facing the city at its annual planning session on Thursday at the Islander Resort.
During the session, the councilmembers will hear from each of the department heads, go over the city’s finances and capital improvement plan, and discuss the findings of the recently completed positional analysis study comparing city workers salaries and job descriptions with those at comparable city governments.
Other likely topics of discussion include the Irrigation and Drainage District which is on pace to dissolve in 2023, a new municipal courthouse facility, Havasu Riviera and much more.
Islander Resort is located at 751 Beachcomber Boulevard. The planning session is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
