With inflation in double digits over the past year, the cost of almost everything has been going up recently – except for the services provided by Lake Havasu City.
During its meeting on Tuesday, the City Council is scheduled to hear an update on the fees that the city charges for various services that it provides. That includes everything from an entry fee to the Aquatic Center to the fee to have city staff review designs for permitting. The public hearing is for discussion purposes only – no changes are being proposed at this time.
In the recent past, the council has reviewed and updated the fees every two years and this is not a year that the council would typically review the fees. But City Manager Jess Knudson said due to the jump in cost to provide many of those services, city staff wanted to bring it forward for discussion.
“The city has not adjusted its fees to any great degree since this economy has turned on its head in the last couple years,” Knudson said. “So staff would like to have that conversation with council and the public about the cost of doing business. Even though this is not the year the council would typically make any decisions about fees, it is important to understand what those fees may or may not be this year if that moved ahead. Inflation is high – 11% to 12% that we have realized in the last 12 months – and if we wait two years it will obviously be a bigger jump in the increase of fees if all things continue down the path from a national or local economy perspective that they are right now.”
According to the staff report, the city uses the Consumer Price Index to calculate its recommended fee changes. This year’s CPI is at 13.85%, but staff notes that in recent years it has been less than 2.5%.
“Obviously, we have seen a lot of cost increases across the board, in terms of the cost to the city to provide the services we provide now,” Knudson said. “When you start looking at police, fire, public works and even our development services department, we use a lot of fuel. The cost on some of the projects we have identified are up 20%, 25%, or 30% in cost. We are impacted as a city with additional costs to provide the services to our residents.”
Havasu uses a formula that has been approved by council to determine its fees. Each year city staff estimates the cost to provide each service based on the previous 12 months, and the city’s fee is designed to recover a percentage of that cost from the user. The exact percentage recovered varies based on the service.
“The city never looks to make money on the fees, but we do look at what the cost is to provide that service to the public,” Knudson said. “In large part, our parks and recreation fees haven’t increased in several years. Those services are largely subsidized by sales tax, property tax, and otherwise – the fee is nowhere near 100% recovery. But in other areas like development services, whether it is construction or permitting, it has always been the approach of the city to look at 100% cost recovery.”
Knudson said the agenda item is for discussion purposes only, and the council is not expected to vote on anything during the public hearing. Councilmembers could provide direction to staff about how to move forward during the meeting, however.
“I think it is important for us to be able to paint the picture of, ‘here is the services that the city provides, here is the cost to the city to provide those services, and to make sure that we can do that in the most fiscally responsible way possible,’” Knudson said.
Purchase caterpillar backhoe
Councilmembers will be asked to approve a $154,762.20 purchase of a Caterpillar 420-07 Backhoe Loader from Empire Southwest. The purchase is being made through a cooperative contract between the City of Tucson and Empire Southwest as the authorized Caterpillar dealer. The price includes a 3-year or 5,000 hour power train and hydraulic warranty for $1,270.
When, where and how to watch
Tuesday’s council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person, it can also be viewed live on channel 4 or streamed online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
