The Lake Havasu City Council has tweaked the process for councilmembers to place items on its meeting agendas, and has decided to move its regular meeting times forward by 30 minutes.
On a close 4-3 vote, the council adopted a new ordinance that adjusts one of two ways a councilmember can request an item be placed on a future meeting agenda. During the “Future Discussion Items” portion of council meetings, councilmembers can still make a motion but they now must receive a second from two other councilmembers. Currently, only one other councilmember is needed. Councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michele Lin, and Cameron Moses voted against the change.
The new ordinance also moves the official start time of council meeting up by half an hour – from 6 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The ordinance will officially take effect after 30 days, so the new rules will be in effect for the first time during the council’s meeting on April 25.
There was no discussion about the time change during the public hearing Tuesday, after the council voted unanimously in support of 5:30 p.m. meeting start times when the ordinance was introduced at the council’s Feb. 28 meeting. The council also discussed changes to the “Council Requests” section of city code that lays out how councilmembers can have an item placed on a meeting agenda during the Feb. 28 meeting. Multiple suggestions for how the process could be tweaked were brought up during the meeting last month, but after discussion none of those options were put up for a vote during the Feb. 28 meeting.
Any time an ordinance is changed, it requires two public hearings – one to introduce the topic and another to officially adopt the changes. The council is free to make changes to the proposal up until the ordinance is adopted.
City code also lays out one other avenue for a councilmember to request a future agenda item. A councilmember may submit a written request to the mayor, then the mayor will work with the councilmember and city manager to “determine the best course of action for handling the request.” There were no changes made to that part of city code.
Councilmember David Lane revived the discussion about how the agenda is formed at Tuesday’s meeting, but first offered an apology after there were some contentious exchanges when the issue was discussed at the previous meeting.
“During our last meeting I made some comments and I think I might have hurt some people’s feelings and I did not mean to do that,” Lane said. “We just have some strong feelings, and we don’t always agree. And that’s a good thing that we don’t always agree, we should disagree on some things.”
Lane suggested what he described as a compromise between several of the suggestions made during the previous meeting – to keep the “Future Discussion Items” portion of the meeting in place, and to require a motion and a second from two councilmembers instead of one.
“I think it is a compromise,” Lane said. “We are not always going to agree on everything, but it is a compromise with what everybody had to say that night.”
Lane also noted that several other cities in Arizona have the same process requiring support from a total of three councilmembers to move forward, including Bullhead City, Prescott and Marana.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell pushed back against the proposal, saying she felt it was too restrictive.
“What we are trying to do here is block some people from putting items on the agenda by saying that you have to get a third,” Campbell said. “There are some places where all you have to do is have one person make a motion and it is done. Or better yet we talked about just sending a letter to the city clerk.”
Lin agreed with Campbell’s assessment. She said she was blindsided by the issue coming back up after no motion was made regarding council requests when the ordinance was introduced.
“I’ve been on this council for nine years,” she said. “If you want to put something on the agenda you were able to put something on the agenda. What I see being done is things being blocked from being put on the agenda.”
Councilmember Jim Dolan said the issue he sees with the current process is that it has resulted in just two councilmembers providing direction to staff through their motions, when there isn’t a consensus from the council as a whole.
“Not one of us has the power to do anything. We are a council. So a majority of us can decide to raise the rates, a majority of us can decide to repave the parking lot, but I can’t decide that we are going to repave McCulloch… Unless the other six people that were also elected by my constituents agree with me, we don’t get anything done,” Dolan said. “We have had an issue where we have had one specific councilmember that would keep coming up with ideas, and another councilmember would rubber stamp them. Then we would be directing staff to hire attorneys and have special meetings, but we didn’t have consensus from anybody else.”
Dolan said he would be fine with Lane’s proposal. But he also suggested an alternative option that he said would keep the current process of a simple motion and second from one councilmember in place, but not allow the motion to provide direction to staff. Instead, he said the requesting councilmember would be given time to bring their idea forward during a public hearing at the next meeting. The rest of the council could discuss it at that time and see if they can come to a consensus to provide direction to staff.
“We, as one councilmember, do not have the authority to direct staff to hire attorneys or put agenda items together or do anything,” Dolan said. “So if one person wants to bring something, then at the next meeting they have to sell it to the council. If it is nothing the council wants as a consensus then it doesn’t move on. Then everybody has their voice at a public meeting, and there are no problems.”
Dolan’s suggestion did not elicit much discussion from the council, and it was not put up for a vote.
