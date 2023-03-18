The Lake Havasu City Council has tweaked the process for councilmembers to place items on its meeting agendas, and has decided to move its regular meeting times forward by 30 minutes.

On a close 4-3 vote, the council adopted a new ordinance that adjusts one of two ways a councilmember can request an item be placed on a future meeting agenda. During the “Future Discussion Items” portion of council meetings, councilmembers can still make a motion but they now must receive a second from two other councilmembers. Currently, only one other councilmember is needed. Councilmembers Nancy Campbell, Michele Lin, and Cameron Moses voted against the change.

