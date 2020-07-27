The Lake Havasu City Council will consider an amendment to the Havasu Riviera Development Agreement at its meeting today that will allow Raging River Management Corporation to build a gate for the residential community on property currently leased by the city from the Bureau of Land Management.
The proposal would move the gate from its current planned location so it is flush with Havasu Parkway.
“That is a better location, and less confusing for both the future property owners as well as those that would be traveling down there to the State Park amenities or the businesses down there,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “In return for moving the gate, the developer will assume the responsibility for maintenance for the stretch of roadway that will now be inside that gate, as well as the upfront construction costs and ongoing maintenance costs.”
Raging River Management Corporation owns the residential development at Havasu Riviera.
Knudson said this item is separate from ongoing negotiations with Arizona State Parks that would move the entry booth for the park to another part of property the city is leasing from BLM. Knudson said that item will likely be on the agenda at a future City Council meeting.
At today’s meeting the council will also hold public hearings before deciding whether to recommend approval of Series #12 liquor licenses for both The Views at Lake Havasu and No Name Public House.
An intergovernmental agreement between Arizona State Parks and the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy for use of the Water Safety Center will also be considered as part of the consent agenda.
How to watch live
• Channel 4
• https://lakehavasucity.calendar.aspx, click on “Calendar,” look for City Council meeting and date and click on “In Progress” in the “Video” column.
How to comment
• Citizens are invited to comment for the call to the public or on any item up for public hearing at the meeting. See the agenda for more information about public hearing items.
• Email comments to cityclerk@lhcaz.gov
• Comments must be received at least an hour prior to the scheduled start time.
