Lake Havasu City Council

Lake Havasu City Council members listen intently during a recent meeting.

The Lake Havasu City Council will consider some changes to city code regarding political signs and electronic signs during its meeting today.

Councilmembers will consider a proposed ordinance that would make changes to requirements about signs Havasu’s development code. Most of the changes pertain to political signs. The changes would require any person or organization erecting signs in the city to provide the City Clerk with the name, address and telephone number of a person responsible for placing and removing those signs. It also replaces the map of the sign free area with a more legible version with major streets identified.

