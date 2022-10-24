The Lake Havasu City Council will consider some changes to city code regarding political signs and electronic signs during its meeting today.
Councilmembers will consider a proposed ordinance that would make changes to requirements about signs Havasu’s development code. Most of the changes pertain to political signs. The changes would require any person or organization erecting signs in the city to provide the City Clerk with the name, address and telephone number of a person responsible for placing and removing those signs. It also replaces the map of the sign free area with a more legible version with major streets identified.
Another notable change in the proposal would establish a maximum size of 32 square feet for electronic signs and a minimum of eight seconds between display images on such signs.
The proposal would also specify that a free standing sign must have a base that is at least 50% of the width of the sign.
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the changes to the development code during its meeting on Oct. 5.
Amend street sweeping agreement
Councilmembers will consider renewing its agreement for annual street sweeping maintenance along with a price increase for the services. Precision Sweeping has requested a 20% price increase for the services citing increases costs to the contractor for labor, parts, and fuel.
Irrigation controllers for city parks
Councilmembers will consider approving a $172,201.50 purchase for Motorola Irrigation Controllers from Branif Systems for the Parks and Recreation Department. The staff report says the new controllers will allow the system to operate more efficiently. The report says the existing irrigation controllers – purchased in 2005 – are no longer supported by Motorola and operate on a Windows XP platform that is no longer supported by Microsoft.
Sole source purchase from Hughes Fire Equipment
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider approving a sole source purchase from Hughes Fire Equipment, which is the authorized regional distributor and dealer for Pierce Manufacturing. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department has six fire engines that are manufactured by Pierce, and the vehicle maintenance division spent $61,512.63 for those vehicles last fiscal year.
Fire Department pre-employment and annual physicals
As part of the consent agenda, councilmember will be asked to approve a purchase agreement to provide pre-employment and annual physical examinations from 1582 LLC.for all fire fighters at a cost of $675 per fire member, with a minimum of 40 appointments.
Renew purchase agreement Caterpillar Wheel Loaders
As part of the consent agenda, councilmembers will consider purchasing two 2022 Caterpillare 926M Wheel Leaders from OMNIA Partners’ for a total cost of $490,046.04. The purchase of the vehicles was approved in the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget, and will be used by the Public Works Department to replace a pair of vehicles that maintenance staff have identified as being beyond their useful life.
American Legion bingo license
The City Council will make a recommendation on an application by Joseph White for a Class B Bingo License for American Legion Post #81. The license would allow bingo five days a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at 181 Paseo Del Sol. The council’s recommendation will be sent to the Arizona Department of Revenue for a final decision to approve or deny the application.
