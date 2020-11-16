The man who heads up Mohave County’s contact tracing and covid-19 response coordination effort dismisses skepticism and disbelief that the coronavirus is far less severe than is reflected by infection, hospitalization and death statistics soaring around the globe and across the nation.
Respiratory therapist and Lake Havasu City council member Gordon Groat said Americans should rely more upon the advice of health care professionals.
“I think people need to start having a little more trust and faith in the people who are working for them,” Groat said. “It’s hurtful for people to go to work every day and work hard and then have people say that they’re part of a conspiracy or a hoax or they’re ‘scaredy-cats’. I’m an Army veteran. I’ve had people try to kill me at close range. I’m not afraid of a virus, but I certainly respect it. I respect it because I know how horrifying the death can be.”
Groat said outcome uncertainty inflicts fear upon the infected as their loved ones drop them off at hospitals, possibly to never see them again because of isolation protocols.
“Imagine if you’re the patient. Typically, what happens is you drop the patient off at the emergency room doors and you don’t see them again. That’s it,” Groat said. “And for them, they go in and if they’re having a bad reaction it’s not going to be long before they’re intubated. The kind of ventilation that they use is so unlike the way you normally breathe. People have to be given a lot of sedatives.”
Groat said his sister’s niece works at a major hospital in the eastern part of the country. He said she was asked what the one thing is she’d never forget about working the covid unit.
``She said the sound of people tapping on the glass, people trying to get your attention,” Groat said. He said heartbreaking suffering is spiking and those who suggest pursuit of herd immunity are out of bounds.
“It is unethical and irresponsible to just say ‘let it rip, let it burn through the community and we’ll develop immunity,’ ” Groat said. “They tried that in Sweden. It didn’t work out very well.”
America recorded 184,000 coronanvirus cases Saturday, a day after Arizona logged more than 3,000 new cases and 165 infections were documented in Mohave County Thursday and Friday (four deaths).
“It’s a train coming down the tracks. You can see it coming and everybody goes `Covid-fatigue’, or whatever it is they’re going to say,” Groat said. “It’s really not that hard to put on a mask and take these social precautions. We’re not too far away from a vaccine.”
Groat said some of those who question and challenge the legitimacy of the pandemic may only change their view “when you have to stack the bodies” and the refrigerated morgue vehicles jam hospital parking lots.
Whew! So good to see someone "in-charge" of something in our pathetic county who "gets it!" The virus deniers are in for some surprises when the virus strikes a member of their family or a friend (if hey have any left).
