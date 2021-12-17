Councilmember Jim Dolan will serve as Lake Havasu City’s second-in-command for the next 12 months.
The City Council elected Dolan as vice mayor during its meeting on Tuesday, taking over for Jeni Coke who served as vice mayor throughout 2021. Dolan is heading into his fourth year on the council after being elected in 2018, and is the owner of Campbell Cove 1-Stop. He will serve as Havasu’s vice mayor for the next year.
Dolan told the council he has had several conversations with Mayor Cal Sheehy over the past few years about the vice mayor position, and said he feels he has enough time to give the position the focus it requires this year.
“I’ve been watching very closely the last year, and I’m ready for this kind of responsibility,” Dolan said.
The role of vice mayor has several ceremonial duties associated with it, and the vice mayor would also serve as the Chairperson during City Council meetings if the vice mayor is unable to attend. City code also tasks the Vice Mayor with performing the duties of the mayor during his or her absence or disability.
Councilmember David Lane, who served as vice mayor in 2019 and 2020, made the motion to appoint Dolan as vice mayor, which was seconded by Councilmember Cameron Moses.
“The role of vice mayor is extremely important,” Lane said. “There are a lot of duties that go along with that, other than just the ceremonial duty. Some people have felt over the years that it is a taking turns kind of a thing, and it is really not. It is really somebody that can devote some time. For public knowledge, I had a very long discussion with Councilmember Dolan about my duties when I was the vice mayor, and what it would entail. He told me that he was ready to step up and handle those responsibilities.”
During discussion, Councilmember Nancy Campbell suggested appointing Councilmember Michele Lin, who has served on the council for seven years and is heading into the last year of her second term after being elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018.
“I know Jim Dolan would do an amazing job, but Michele Lin has put in her time and been patient,” she said. “I have personally in the past year seen her fight so hard for this community. Maybe you don’t see her at every proclamation or event, because she is also running two businesses, raising a family, and fighting for us. On the council she has been through a couple mayors and has really seen turmoil and grown so much in the last two to three years.”
Lane said he personally thought Dolan and Lin were the two best options for the position, noting that both he and Coke have recently served as vice mayor, and Moses and Campbell are both still fairly new to the council.
“They are both highly intelligent and qualified for the position,” Lane said. “Personally, I looked at is as ‘Who would have the time to be able to put into it.’ With all the things that Michele does, I just thought Councilmember Dolan would have more time. I don’t want to take anything away from Councilmember Lin because I do think she is an awesome person.”
The council voted 5-2 to appoint Dolan as the Vice Mayor, with councilmembers Campbell and Lin casting the dissenting votes.
