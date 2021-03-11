Several split votes over the city’s contract negotiations with Go Lake Havasu have helped to reveal the City Council’s priorities when it comes to tourism promotion.
The Council held two public hearings on the topic in a 30 day period and both hearings produced a razor thin 4-3 vote.
At the meeting on Tuesday councilmembers on both sides of the issues expressed their views and priorities when it comes to tourism promotion in Lake Havasu City.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted the importance of tourism to the local economy, and said he sees both tourism and economic development spending as an investment to help the community grow.
“We will feel the impact of any cuts to tourism promotion,” Sheehy said. “If it wasn’t for tourism in the last year we would have really been in a different position and some of the council actions that we took tonight would not have been able to occur.” He was referring to the purchase of four police patrol vehicles, a Caterpillar wheel loader for public works, and equipping a recently purchased step van for the fire department’s CERT volunteers.
Sheehy said he would have preferred to continue paying Go Lake Havasu a percentage of the taxes rather than a flat rate, but supported approving the contract so the city and tourism bureau can start to move forward again.
Councilmember Nancy Campbell also expressed some frustrations with the contract as proposed, arguing that investment in tourism helps keep the local economy going. She noted that the fact Go Lake Havasu is able to get so much funding through a percentage of small 1% and 3% taxes on tourism related businesses is a good indicator of how effective the bureau has been.
“I feel like we should be supporting our bars, restaurants and tourism after this pandemic,” she said. “We don’t know which way it is going. The last thing we need is other tourist industries pumping the budget and making their tourism dollars go through the roof while we are over here telling our hard working bar and restaurant owners, ‘This past year you worked so hard, but now we aren’t going to market you as much as we have in the past.’”
Campbell said she considered amending the length of the contract from three years to just one year, so the council could revisit this decision in 12 months.
But Go Lake Havasu Vice Chair Chip Shilosky said he would prefer to move forward with the three year agreement.
“You charged us with looking at three years and I think we need to do that, and come back in three years,” Shilosky said.
Ultimately Campbell said she would support the new contract because of the confidence Go Lake Havasu expressed that they could make it work for the city.
Although councilmembers David Lane, Jim Dolan and Cameron Moses voted against the new contract, they all said that they understand the importance of tourism in Havasu and their intention isn’t to cut the non-profits funding.
Rather, all three councilmembers said they felt they needed better information to support whatever funding levels are agreed to.
Lane requested more information about how much it actually costs to market the city, and what kind of return on investment the city can expect at various funding levels at the meeting in February. He said he had still not received any of that information as of Tuesday evening.
“I just want to know what the return on our investment is and how we can prove that,” Lane said. “$1.6 million is a lot of money when you break that down.”
Go Lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon said his organization spent about $1.083 million on marketing this fiscal year and the city brought in about $93 million in tourism revenue. Sheehy said the Arizona Office of Tourism told him that they estimate their agency produces about $30 in state sales tax for every $1 it spends on tourism promotion.
“Return on investment is known,” Sheehy said. “This model of using a percentage of bed tax or food and beverage tax is not new. It has been used for many communities across the country.”
Dolan said without knowing how much it costs to market the city and what returns the city can expect to see on those investments, the council is just throwing money at the issue. He also said he has lost some confidence in Go Lake Havasu because of how the agency has handled these negotiations, saying if a city department acted this way it would be a major problem.
“I don’t like how any of this has played out. It has not built any confidence in me at all,” Dolan said. “I’m very concerned and I’m going to be all over the city manager to make sure that we are dotting our I’s and crossing our T’s. This is a big deal – this is tax dollars. We are being told it is a good thing and I totally agree that the money we spend on tourism is important. But we don’t know what it takes to market Lake Havasu. Nobody can give us that answer. Why not $3 million? Why not $4 million? At what point is there a saturation?”
Moses said that his focus throughout this process hasn’t been on cutting or increasing the bureau’s budget. Rather, he was hoping to determine how the city can market Havasu to the point of diminishing returns.
Callahan promised to work with the city to get a more complete analysis together on how Go Lake Havasu’s funding affects tourism revenue in the city.
But he said that will be a new venture for the bureau and asked for the council’s patience.
“I’m sure we can work out a method that will answer your questions,” Callahan said. “It’s not something we have necessarily had to do in the past. We have justified the dollars being spent, but we haven’t reached a cap or looked at what is the saturation cap for our market here. That is something new you are asking from us that we haven’t had to do before.”
Shilosky said Go Lake Havasu already keeps extensive records on how its money is spent. He also said that there is a city employee and a city councilmember already on the board, but it has become clear that the bureau has to do a better job of distributing information about its operations.
“We have that oversight there, we just did a poor job of getting it out to the public and getting it out to you (councilmembers),” he said.
Lane suggested that the city manager put out a request for proposal for the city’s marketing contract instead.
“I can’t help but wonder what a bid would be through an RFP process from Go Lake Havasu, and whether or not they would win the bid or if other agencies would come through,” Lane said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.