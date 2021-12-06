The final graduating class of 2021 in Lake Havasu City has some notable names in it.
On Saturday Dec. 18, ASU Havasu will hold its graduation for the Fall class of 2021 beginning at 10 a.m. outside of the main campus on 100 University Way. The class will have 14 graduates made up of a diverse mix of international students and nontraditional students such Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Michelle Lin.
Lin, who is attending ASU Havasu alongside her son, will graduate with a bachelor of arts in psychology. Moving forward she hopes to use her degree to help other women find their paths in life.
“I went through some challenges in my life, and while searching for help I realized that there are many other women that face life challenges and just need the tools to find their path,” Lin wrote in her senior profile. “I realized then that I want to help others in seeking what that path looks like. I’m hoping my degree in psychology will push me to go further in some type of counseling field.”
Along with wanting to attend college with her son, Lin also chose to attend ASU Havasu because she is proud to have the campus as part of the Lake Havasu City community.
“I think that it is amazing that our town worked so hard as a community to bring a big college like ASU to our city,” Lin said. “Being part of this community for 20 years, I was excited that I could be included in that growth by being a student at our new campus in LHC and reap the benefits of having it here.”
Now that she has a degree under her belt Lin says the best piece of advice she can pass along is to always stick with it.
‘Don’t quit, even when it’s hard or you’re burnt out,” Lin said. “Push yourself--the end is so rewarding. I feel like graduating after returning to school after being out for close to 30 years is one of the most rewarding and amazing feelings of accomplishment I’ve ever felt.”
Going forward, Lin is still deciding whether she wants to pursue a master’s degree in clinical psychology or finish a second degree in elementary education to pursue a career as a school guidance counselor.
When Lin and the other 13 graduates walk the stage at graduation, ASU Havasu will have 209 students who have graduated with a degree since the campus opened in 2012.
Lin was elected to the Lake Havasu City council in 2014 in a close election where she bet incumbent David McAtlin.
