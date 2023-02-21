Lake Havasu City Councilmember Michele Lin wants to improve communication between city staff, and the social service-focused organizations in town that attempt to meet the needs of the city’s most vulnerable residents. And she thinks she has a plan to accomplish it without spending any city money.
During the City Council meeting on Jan. 24, Lin requested that the council discuss the possibility of making the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition a permanent board – similar to other standing boards, committees and commissions such as the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board or the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The Resource Coalition was created by a resolution of the City Council in April last year. It was charged with helping the council collect and vet applications for up to $1 million in grants for social service-focused programs and projects that fill a need in the city, and to make recommendations for how the grants should be awarded. Havasu is using a portion of its $8.5 million share of American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the one-time grant offering this year.
The coalition has already completed the mission given to it by the council, and as of right now is set to be dissolved once the council votes on how to distribute the grants.
But Lin said she would like to see the Resource Coalition transition into a permanent board – with a brand new mission.
Lin is suggesting that the coalition be used as a way to help foster communication between Havasu’s city staff, and all of the organizations and agencies that provide social services in town. Lin said police officers, firefighters and even parks department staff frequently come in contact with people who are in need of one or more social services.
“We have a lot of women who are in domestic violence situations and they don’t know how to get out of it,” Lin said. “We have moms that are living in cars with their kids. There are so many situations – it’s not just that homeless guy on the side of the street.”
Lin says it only makes sense to make sure the city employees that frequently encounter people in need are able to direct those people to the specific organizations capable of assisting them.
“The first person at the scene when somebody overdoses, or when there is a domestic violence case, are our police and firefighters,” Lin said. “They are already involved, so let’s make their jobs easier.”
Similarly, Lin says police, fire, parks and other city staff can share the needs of the people who they are making contact with to help social service agencies better identify community needs and gaps in the existing services.
As an example, Lin said if someone is seeking help covering their electric bill right now they may end up calling every organization in town. But Lin said only two organizations in Havasu offer that type of assistance.
“If we know who provides that service, then when someone calls the church to ask for help with their electricity they can send them to the agency that will help them,” she said.
Although the Community Resource Coalition was created to help the council decide how to distribute city grants this year, Lin said those financial considerations wouldn’t be part of the coalition’s mission moving forward. Lin said she doesn’t want the council to be offering up grant money every year, with the coalition deciding where the money would go.
“Absolutely not,” she said. “We tried that in the past with Interagency, and we saw that totally fall apart. To me, after nine years I feel it has come 360. What went wrong there, we can fix now. We don’t need the city’s money, we just need the city to be a partner in it. I don’t know how it’s not a win-win for everybody.”
Lin said she isn’t requesting that the city hire any additional staff, either. She said she believes that the city could use existing staff to accomplish her vision for the coalition.
Lin said she has a meeting scheduled for later this week with Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter and Human Services Director Jeff Tipton – who is the staff liaison to the Bullhead City Homeless Task Force – to get a better idea of how they deal with these issues up north. She said Bullhead City staff already has a relationship with the local non-profits through the homeless task force, and is hoping to get a better idea of how it operates before bringing her proposal to the Lake Havasu City Council next week.
“I want to look at what Bullhead City has, because why try to recreate something when they already have experience,” she said.
Lin said right now, she envisions that the Community Resource Coalition would meet quarterly. Those meetings would be an opportunity for city staff to share the needs that they commonly encounter in their daily jobs, and give social services organizations a chance to update the city on the types of services they are able to offer.
“The board will be a vessel to communicate the services our social services and non-profits offer to our community, and the city (police, fire, and parks) can share the needs and services that they are coming in contact with. The board can be the bridge to connect both sides.”
Lin said she is “totally flexible” in regards to how the coalition could be set up and how it interacts with the council. She said she is open to ideas and suggestions, but feels strongly that the city should do something to improve the communication between various charitable organizations and the city.
“There are a lot of people who are doing this, and not even getting paid for it,” Lin said. “The whole point of all of this is to be preventative. If we can prevent somebody from being homeless or losing their kid, that is what we should be doing. And if the city gets to be part of it, that is awesome.”
