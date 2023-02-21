MIchele Lin

Michele Lin

Lake Havasu City Councilmember Michele Lin wants to improve communication between city staff, and the social service-focused organizations in town that attempt to meet the needs of the city’s most vulnerable residents. And she thinks she has a plan to accomplish it without spending any city money.

During the City Council meeting on Jan. 24, Lin requested that the council discuss the possibility of making the Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition a permanent board – similar to other standing boards, committees and commissions such as the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board or the Planning and Zoning Commission.

