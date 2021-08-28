Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Nancy Campbell is taking issue with the name of Creative Comrades, a group of young entrepreneurs supported by the taxpayer-funded Partnership for Economic Development.
Campbell, who is the Council’s representative on the PED board, said several people had expressed concerns to her and City Manager Jess Knudson about the group’s name -- specifically, the word “Comrades” and the Cold War imagery it invokes for some.
Creative Comrades, formed in 2016, holds monthly meet-ups and hosts events and workshops for small businesses. Past events have focused on digital marketing and the future of advanced manufacturing.
According to Campbell, some Havasu residents say they’re offended by the word “comrade”for its connections with communism, socialism and the Black Lives Matter movement. This has led some in town to call F106, the meeting place of Creative Comrades, the “Downtown Democratic Headquarters,” she said.
The Creative Comrades website says its name is inspired by the word “camaraderie,” a mid-19th Century word meaning a “spirit of friendly good fellowship.”
According to the Oxford Languages definition, the top definition is “a companion who shares one’s activities or is a fellow member of an organization.”
Campbell referred to the third definition, “a fellow socialist or communist, often as a form of address.”
The word “comrade” was a frequent term used in the now-defunct Soviet Union by members of the Communist Party. It’s use as a communist address started with the 1917 Bolshevik revolution that overthrew the monarchy in Russia, but prior to that comrade appeared on Red Cross and American World War 1 posters.
Campbell said that she is concerned that the name might dissuade people in town from joining the group or stop other businesses from wanting to work with the PED.
Board members of the PED said they were surprised when they heard that people were taking issue with the group’s name, saying they hadn’t heard any complaints from the public. However, members also indicated that the name wasn’t a fight they cared to pursue.
Partnership for Economic Development Director James Gray said that while he understood the reasoning behind the complaints, he found it disingenuous because Creative Comrades is a group that aims to connect entrepreneurs with creatives in the community so they can collaborate in business.
“We were a little surprised that Creative Comrades would be offensive to some of our residents,” Gray said. “The support of the community that attends these monthly meet ups has been amazing over the past five years. The purpose of the collaborative is to create a platform for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and creative professions.”
He said the group would address the name at a future meeting, likely in September.
“One of our goals is to create a space in which all community members can feel comfortable in attending to learn more about technology, innovation, and emerging business platforms. We’ll address the concern so that everyone feels welcome.”
(1) comment
Snow flake alert.
