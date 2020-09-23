Lake Havasu City Police officers have responded to more than half a dozen reports of overdoses resulting from possible counterfeit prescription drugs.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, responding officers used Narcan nasal spray – a tool developed to quickly treat overdose victims – to revive several of them. The police department is now warning Havasu residents of a resurgence of illegally manufactured counterfeit prescription pills.
Police say some of the victims this month admitted to ingesting pills provided to them by unknown sources. Other victims were found with counterfeit Xanax or Percocet pills in close proximity to where the overdose took place.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, synthetic opioids including fentanyl – a synthetic dozens of times more potent than heroin – were the most common reported cause of fatal drug overdose in 2017. Of more than 70,000 reported fatal drug overdoses, fentanyl-based drugs were responsible for 28,466, the CDC said.
In recent years, counterfeit opioid prescription drugs have been cited as the cause of death for public figures including Prince, who died in 2016 from a fatal overdose of opium-laced Vicodin ills. Guitarist Matt Roberts, of alternative rock band 3 Doors Down, died that year from an overdose of fentanyl and hydrocodone. In 2018, L.A. rapper Mac Miller died from an overdose of counterfeit oxycodone pills combined with alcohol and cocaine.
In Miller’s case, one Lake Havasu City resident was arrested last September. According to investigators, Ryan Reavis, 37, acted as a transporter of counterfeit oxycodone pills, laced with fentanyl, from a suspected drug dealer – identified as L.A. resident Stephen Walter. Reavis allegedly brought the drugs to 23-year-old Cameron Petit, who in turn sold the counterfeit medication to Miller.
Miller, 26, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home in September 2018, prompting a year-long investigation by the U.S. DEA into his death. Reavis, who moved to Havasu after Miller’s death, was one of the three men arrested as result of that investigation. None of the defendants were directly charged with Miller’s death.
Gray says there have been no confirmed deaths from counterfeit pills this month, but investigation into their origins remains ongoing. Havasu residents are asked not to consume medication not prescribed by a doctor, or which doesn’t come from a pharmacy, as such pills are most likely counterfeit.
