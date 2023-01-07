Syndication: Arizona Republic

The Central Arizona Project Canal runs through Scottsdale, Ariz., carrying Colorado River water. active managed areas ama groundwater

 Michael Chow

Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit in the case of a possible water transfer agreement from a Cibola farming operation and the city of Queen Creek, as Arizona’s river counties fear future water shortages amid an historic drought.

The complaint was filed Dec. 30 in U.S. District Court on behalf of the city of Yuma, alongside Yuma, La Paz and Mohave Counties by attorneys from Phoenix-based Clark Hill. For more than three years, the river communities have opposed a pending fourth-priority water transfer agreement between Cibola farming company GSC Farms, which is owned by Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions, to the city of Queen Creek. The lawsuit was prompted by a September decision by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to eschew an environmental impact study for that agreement, which may now proceed toward final possible approval by Reclamation officials.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.