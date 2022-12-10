Central Arizona Project

The Central Arizona Project is seen from above in this image.

 File

Mohave County could be going to court next year, alongside officials from multiple counties (as well as the City of Yuma) to challenge the possible transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of water from the Colorado River to one Central Arizona community.

The county’s governing board on Monday voted unanimously in favor of approving a joint representation agreement with Phoenix-based law firm, Clark Hill. The firm is now expected to represent Mohave County, La Paz County, Yuma County and the City of Yuma in a joint lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, in opposition to the proposed transfer of Colorado River water to the community of Queen Creek.

