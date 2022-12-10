Mohave County could be going to court next year, alongside officials from multiple counties (as well as the City of Yuma) to challenge the possible transfer of more than 2,000 acre-feet of water from the Colorado River to one Central Arizona community.
The county’s governing board on Monday voted unanimously in favor of approving a joint representation agreement with Phoenix-based law firm, Clark Hill. The firm is now expected to represent Mohave County, La Paz County, Yuma County and the City of Yuma in a joint lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, in opposition to the proposed transfer of Colorado River water to the community of Queen Creek.
About $100,000 was budgeted toward representation in that lawsuit by Clark Hill earlier this year. The lawsuit itself stems from a decision by the Bureau of Reclamation to decline an environmental assessment for the transfer agreement, on the grounds that the deal did not constitute a “major federal action” that would significantly affect any human environment.
“I think it sends a good message from the Utah border all the way down to the Mexican border,” Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said this week. “Western Arizona is unified, and opposed to the Bureau of Reclamation’s finding of ‘no significant impact’ regarding this transfer.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has opposed the transfer of water rights to Queen Creek since the deal was first proposed in 2019 by Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions.
Under Greenstone’s proposal, more than 2,000 acre-feet of Fourth Priority Colorado River rights would be transferred from Greenstone-owned GSC Farms, in Cibola, to the city of Queen Creek, near Phoenix. Colorado River communities have cited a dangerous possible precedent that could result from the deal, allowing for similar water transfer agreements in the future.
According to Lingenfelter, Arizona’s river communities receive about 10% of the state’s Colorado River water rights, compared to 90% of those rights having been allocated to Northern and Southern Arizona. The transfer of those rights to Queen Creek presents a new precedent that Lingenfelter believes will diminish river communities’ resources to the enrichment of Central Arizona.
“First the lawsuit needs to be filed,” Lingenfelter said. “Some of the environmental science (the bureau) used to determine that no environmental assessment was needed has already been reopened by the bureau.”
Lingenfelter says the City of Yuma has already agreed to pay 25% of legal fees from the pending lawsuit; and La Paz County, Yuma County and Mohave County could be expected to do the same.
“We’re united in opposition to these water transfers, we’re organized, and we’ll continue this fight for as long as we can,” Lingenfelter said.
Attempts to contact Clark Hill attorneys by telephone for this story were unsuccessful as of Wednesday afternoon.
