Havasu Heights, about six miles north of Lake Havasu City limits, could soon get a lot bigger.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week approved possible new RV subdivisions for the Havasu Heights area.
The county’s governing body voted unanimously to approve the subdividing of more than 256 acres of real estate in the Havasu Heights area.
From that decision, two real estate parcels will now become 16, containing a collective 182 lots — and the result is a preliminary plat for Ranchos Havasu, a planned recreational vehicle park in Havasu Heights.
While no development for the project has yet taken place, plans are in motion to rezone the area to a special development or commercial recreation area to allow for the proposed RV subdivision.
The preliminary plat for Ranchos Havasu was requested by Caribou Industries, of Santa Ana, California. According to county records, improvements for the land — including electrical, telephone and water services, as well as fire protection and waste disposal services, will be provided by the land developer.
Sewer service will not be provided for the subdivision.
