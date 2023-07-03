The Mohave County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of County Recorder Kristi Blair during Monday's meeting. Her replacement, who will be chosen in August, will play a vital role in the county’s 2024 local, state and federal elections.
Blair was appointed to the position of county recorder in 2016, following the death of previous County Recorder Carol Meier. Her office is tasked with keeping county records related to transactions, tax liens, official appointments of office and other government documents. The County Recorder’s Office is also responsible for voter registration and early ballot functions in Mohave County.
She announced in September that she would not seek re-election to the position in 2024, in a broadcast on Lake Havasu City’s KNTR “Speak Out” radio program, but did not publicly state the reason for her decision at that time. In June, Blair cited undisclosed health issues as the reason for her departure.
“This is unfortunate,” Blair said at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “But I think it’s in the best interests of the county and staff. Going into next year, with the elections, it’s going to be critical that somebody be appointed who has experience … I apologize that I’ve put you in this position, because I think it’s going to be a difficult (election).”
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter thanked Blair for her service to the county, as well as her professionalism at Monday’s meeting.
“Since the time I’ve known you, your approach to this position has been nothing but professional,” Lingenfelter said. “I know you take it very seriously, and I know you haven’t come to this decision flippantly at all. I just want to thank you for your professional service as our county recorder.”
Mohave County officials are expected to issue a call for letters of interest and resumes to be submitted to the Clerk of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, from July 5 through July 14. Interviews with those candidates could take place later this month, before a the board is expected to make a final decision at its Aug. 7 or Aug. 21 meeting.
Lingenfelter recommended that whoever the board chooses, the county’s next clerk should not be a candidate in the 2024 election.
“I don’t want to give anybody a perceived leg up,” Lingenfelter said. “They need to be a placeholder. They need to know their stuff.”
Although Supervisor Jean Bishop agreed with Lingenfelter’s sentiment, she said that decision will depend entirely on the county’s options next month.
“Until we see the letters of interest, we may not have much of a choice,” Bishop said. “It depends on who’s interested, and what their experience level is. If they happen to be running, that’s unfortunate. But I don’t think we can discount a person just because they’re interested in keeping the job full time. I think we need to keep an open mind.”
Mohave County Democratic Central Committee Chair Elaine Downing spoke at Monday’s meeting on the importance of choosing a qualified replacement as Mohave County Recorder.
“We recognize that the county recorder, with the elections director, have important roles in establishing and keeping the integrity of our elections,” Downing said. “Mohave County has had an unblemished record for decades … The credit goes to Kristi Blair and (Elections Director) Allen Tempert for the success of our elections in this county year after year.”
Downing expressed concerns as to who Blair’s replacement may be - And how that person may have endured a recent political climate inundated with conspiracy theories and rancor as to the results of the 2020 and 2022 elections.
“Government positions require personnel to put their personal opinions and political parties aside and deal with the facts,” Downing said. “Those people are there to represent all citizens of Mohave County, regardless of political party. The citizens of Mohave County will be watching to see who you elect as our new county recorder … It is not only the integrity of the election process, but the faith we have in the integrity of our government that will make or break our elections.”
