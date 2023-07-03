Kristi Blair

Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair addresses the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at Monday's board meeting in Kingman. The county's governing board is expected to appoint Blair's replacement in August.

 YouTube still image from the July 3, 2023 Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of County Recorder Kristi Blair during Monday's meeting. Her replacement, who will be chosen in August, will play a vital role in the county’s 2024 local, state and federal elections.

Blair was appointed to the position of county recorder in 2016, following the death of previous County Recorder Carol Meier. Her office is tasked with keeping county records related to transactions, tax liens, official appointments of office and other government documents. The County Recorder’s Office is also responsible for voter registration and early ballot functions in Mohave County.

