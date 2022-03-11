The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week authorized almost $120,000 in new construction projects under funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, in an effort to bring reliable water service to rural areas of Northwestern Arizona.
The projects include the drilling and installation of a secondary backup water well to serve the area of White Hills, in Mohave County’s Fourth supervisory district. The census-designated place is home to 540 one-acre addresses available for water service - but only about 138 of those addresses are receiving water.
According to a proposal by GHR Landowners Association Water Cooperative, the current water system in White Hills is aging. And although the system may have a remaining 50 years of service life, an additional well will provide redundancy and add reliability to the system while those repairs are made.
The drilling and new installation of the area’s secondary backup well will cost more than $61,000, which was approved Monday by the county’s governing board.
Also approved on Monday was a $54,000 American Rescue Plan Act expense for a new well and water stations to serve the areas of Dolan Springs, White Hills, Greg’s Hideout and Meadview.
The project, proposed by Dolan Springs-based Joshua Tree Water Llc, would replace a 25-year-old area water tank. The 10,000 water tank would be replaced with a tank of equivalent size. According to Joshua Tree’s proposal, the community’s only alternative to the expense would be to drill their own wells, or to find a secondary stand pipe location - the expense for both of which may be prohibitive for area residents.
The projects will be paid for through $41 million in funding provided by the U.S. Treasury Department under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Last year, that funding was divided between the county’s five supervisory districts, by a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Both projects were approved Monday by a unanimous decision of the county’s governing board.
For more information about this and other ARPA-funded projects in Mohave County, visit www.mohave.gov, and click on the county’s “Arpa Projects Dashboard” button.
