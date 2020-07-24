Mohave County Jail officials say housing unit populations at the facility may have come into contact with two inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus this week.
According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the two male inmates were transferred to the facility in mid-July from Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. The inmates were undergoing a routine quarantine process upon transfer to the jail, officials said, but were released from quarantine prior to having full medical clearance for general housing at the facility.
According to the sheriff’s office, both inmates have been moved to negative-pressure medical isolation cells, where they will be monitored for a two-week period. Additional testing will be required before both men are removed from isolation within the facility.
“Because these two inmates were housed prematurely, there is a potential exposure to the other inmates in the housing unit,” said Mohave County Jail Captain Don Bischoff. “As a precaution, we will be conducting a ‘cohort’ quarantine of the potentially exposed inmates, and will monitor them daily for symptoms and illness.”
Under the cohort quarantine, all inmates who may have been exposed to the virus will be isolated together. The procedure falls in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for correctional and detention facilities.
To mitigate the possible spread of the virus within the facility, inmates have been issued face coverings to wear anytime they leave their cells. Housing units are also cleaned and disinfected regularly by inmates and staff, Bischoff said.
“From the beginning of the pandemic we have been in close communication with the Mohave County Public Health Department to assure our handling of this type of incident is appropriate,” Bischoff said.
Bischoff says jail administrators will conduct a thorough review of intake processes at the facility, and take necessary action to prevent similar future instances from occurring.
As of Friday, more than 250 Mohave County inmates have been tested for the virus, with six confirmed cases since May. Until this week, each case was detected during medical screenings at the facility, before inmates were permitted into general housing.
In a statement Friday by Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, the department will maintain communication with Mohave County Jail following its announcement, and will consider each transfer of inmates on a case-by-case basis.
