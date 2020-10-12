The old cabins at Hualapai Mountain Park – built so solidly that they are still in high demand by tourists and locals alike – are a gift of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal, designed to put the country back to work during the Great Depression.
It was early 1934 when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors applied for a “Civilian Conservation Camp” to be constructed in the “Wallapai Mountains,” according to the front page of the Mohave Miner on Feb. 16 of that year, which used the original spelling.
About 200 men, known as “the tree army,” came to build Hualapai Mountain Park, and some settled in Kingman afterwards. They were part of the Civilian Conservation Corps, Roosevelt’s innovative approach to dealing with mass unemployment.
The idea was to provide the army of young, unemployed men with food, shelter, clothing and a task. The Hualapai Mountain Park and its old cabins, some constructed of stone, were one of the corps’ landmark projects.
Almost 100 years later, in late 2020, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved another important application, this one to establish part of Hualapai Mountain Park as a National Historical Region under the National Register of Historic Places, which is another federal initiative. It was established in 1966 under President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“It was not a completely new idea,” said Park Superintendent Jeremy Palmer, who gave the Miner a tour of the cabins and Recreation Area 1 on Thursday, Oct. 8.
“But back in the day, the park’s director viewed it negatively because he feared financial responsibility. It turns out, we would get both the funding and support,” Palmer said.
In June of this year, Mohave County hired a new parks administrator. Kristin Zimmerman had previous experience with the National Historic Designation program and decided to make it happen.
When she saw the cabins on her first tour of the park, she said she knew they needed to be protected. She contacted the State Historic Preservation Office.
“I was doing an inventory of our parks facilities and we have several great (original) Civilian Conservation Corps cabins that were built in the 1940s that are in need of major love,” she wrote. “The cabins are completely original and have the original stonework, copper countertops, cabinetry, doors and roofs.”
They got immediately excited.
“The National Historic Designation will get us access to a lot of resources,” Zimmerman said. “And they have experts in CCC cabins and infrastructure. They have resources for us to replace doors, window and roofs, and keep them historically accurate. We will develop a historic preservation plan and establish grant resources for generations to come.”
What is more important, Palmer said, is the cabins will still be available for rent. The park has 25 cabins, all built in the 1930s and 1940s. Three of them are old, stone cabins with two-foot-thick walls and original fireplaces.
“They were designed perfectly for this environment,” Palmer said. “Very solid, sustainable design.”
All the roads and little bridges in the recreation area are original, and the hope is that even newer, renovated cabins would be included in the historic district, if designated.
The process is extensive and it could take a year or more, but after that the park would be under the protection of the Arizona State Historic Preservation Act of 1982.
“History is very important to me,” Zimmerman said, “and keeping this local connection. Area 1 is completely beautiful.”
Cabin rental fees are not expected to rise, Palmer said. At least that’s not the plan. But before you imagine yourself with your family in the Hualapais, know that it takes four months of waiting for the most-popular, larger facilities.
“Some people come here every year,” Palmer said. “And they book a year ahead.”
