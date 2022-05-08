Almost $1.5 million in new improvements are expected for the Colorado City area’s water infrastructure this year, after a vote Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter has since last year led efforts to use funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to improve conditions in the Colorado City area, following recent growth in a community almost 270 miles from the Mohave County Seat.
According to recent statements by Lingenfelter, the Short Creek area - which includes the areas of Colorado City, Centennial Park, and the Southern Utah city of Hilldale - has experienced unprecedented growth in recent years. Now what was once one of Mohave County’s most secluded rural communities will require resources to meet that growth.
Colorado City Mayor Joseph Alred spoke Monday at this week’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
“I don’t get down here very often,” Alred said. “We’re very grateful for the opportunity to work with the county and for the privilege to be able to do these projects. They are very much needed, and it has been a pleasure to work with Supervisor Lingenfelter and all of you.”
Colorado City’s current water wells are more than 30 years old, and require significant maintenance and rehabilitation, according to statements by Colorado City Town Manager Vance Barlow. Until now, those wells have struggled to meet peak demand during the region’s summer months.
The new water system will include two wells, improvements to the city’s water treatment plant for removal of manganese and iron; and the city’s raw delivery pipeline from seven area wells will be upgraded.
The new water system project follows a $2.5 million initiative to construct a new water well in the census-designated area of Centennial Park, which lies directly south of Colorado City. A $60,000 Rapid Assessment and Response Evaluation (RARE) assessment has also been commissioned to gauge the mental, physical and community health needs of Colorado City residents.
All of these projects will be funded from a pool of about $8 million, to be used in Mohave County’s First supervisory district, from American Rescue Plan Act funding distributed to Mohave County last year.
