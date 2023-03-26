The Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department will accept a $143,000 federal grant this year, despite objections from at least one Mohave County resident.

Funding is expected to be awarded under the Federal Emergency Management Preparedness Grant, which has been distributed to state emergency agencies each year since 1994. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will disburse this funding, which will reimburse as much as 50% of emergency management costs for counties such as Mohave.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.