The Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department will accept a $143,000 federal grant this year, despite objections from at least one Mohave County resident.
Funding is expected to be awarded under the Federal Emergency Management Preparedness Grant, which has been distributed to state emergency agencies each year since 1994. The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs will disburse this funding, which will reimburse as much as 50% of emergency management costs for counties such as Mohave.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on acceptance of the grant at the board’s March 20 meeting in Kingman. Mohave County resident Kris Rodarte spoke against the possible funding on Monday.
Rodarte has been an outspoken critic of federal grants to Mohave County agencies in recent months. She has also been a contributor to the online Mohave County Taxpayers newsletter - A publication which has touted recent conspiracy theories in reference to American Rescue Plan Act funding. According to this theory, ARPA funding has been distributed as a means by the United Nations to implement socialist policies and ideals in American local governments.
In her objection on Monday, Rodarte cited a provision under Executive Order 12898, mandated by Bill Clinton in 1994, which guides implementation of the Federal Emergency Management Preparedness Grant. That provision requires that federal agencies must address the health or human effects of emergency management programs as they relate to minority populations or low-income citizens.
“When the feds at long last dispatch their clipboard carrying brigade of auditors to Mohave County, we will of course be required to prove our compliance with this vaguely worded document,” Rodarte said. “Sadly, I expect my opposition of this item to go unheeded.”
Rodarte urged the county’s governing board this week not to accept grant funding for the county’s emergency management operations.
But according to Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Richard Dorner, the grant funding has seen little issue or complication for the past 25 years.
The grant is expected to reimburse emergency management expenses by Mohave County from July 1, 2022 to June 30 of this year.
Supervisors approved the acceptance of that grant funding by unanimous decision at the board’s Monday meeting in Kingman.
