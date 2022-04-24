Several Mohave County agencies will receive grant funding this year after a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The county’s governing board on Monday approved a budget revision for the Mohave County Emergency Management Division, due to additional funding for FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program granted under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
According to statements by Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, the county’s allocation of that funding - which is distributed annually to counties throughout the U.S. - rarely exceeds $120,000. But last year, the emergency management division received $270,011 in coronavirus aid relief, prompting this week’s budget revision.
The funding is used to assist nonprofit agencies in offering services to low-income, unemployed or homeless populations. Only 2% of that funding is used for administrative costs, and the Emergency Management Division rarely sees more than $2,000 during any given year, Steward said.
A windfall for emergency management, nonprofit organizations
County residents protested the use of funding for such purposes in Mohave County this week, however, with arguments that the use of tax dollars for social services may have compared to extortion, via taxation, of county residents who don’t require those services.
“I’m against this agenda item because it’s redistributive,” said county resident Tanya Dousend this week. “The government is using the threat of violence (prison) against us to take our money and give it to others who haven’t earned it. There is no virtue in compulsory government charity, and no virtue in advocating it … the government, taking money from us to provide services to others, is public use and a clear violation of the Fifth and 14th Amendments.”
Members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, however, weren’t convinced. Supervisor Jean Bishop asked the board’s legal counsel, Tyler Palmer, whether the program represented any such violation of county taxpayers’ constitutional rights - or whether Palmer himself would inform the board immediately if such were the case.
Palmer indicated that there appeared to be no unconstitutionality in the program, which has remained ongoing since 1988. He said that if such existed, the board would be notified.
“This is a very important part of the funding that the Kingman Food Bank gets every year, and the need for it is increasing,” Bishop said.
The budget revision was approved in a 4-1 vote, with Board Chairman Ron Gould opposing.
For the homeless, it’s not definitely not about the money
In a related item before the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the Mohave County Community Services Department this month sought a $7,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing. That funding would be used by the county to coordinate services for area homeless with nonprofit agencies throughout Mohave County.
Discussion by the Board of Supervisors in allowing the receipt of that funding was postponed earlier this month, as the Board sought additional information. Supervisor Hildy Angius had misgivings of her own toward receiving that federal funding.
“Part of it is the number of consortiums that are out there in terms of grant funding, with no method of determining the outcome,” Angius said. “I don’t have any problem with this right now, but the Department of Public Health is also seeking grant funding … it’s all part of the same problem.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop didn’t disagree with Angius, and also didn’t oppose the use of federal grant funding to aid the county’s less fortunate residents.
“We will be seeing a lot of socialist wording in grants under this current presidential administration,” Bishop said. “It doesn’t mean we have to do anything different … it’s just the way these grants are coming. We can’t operate without funding. If there’s no grant funding at all, we’d have to have a special election to raise taxes. But we need to take a hard look at what Mohave County wants to be in the future.”
Angius indicated that until there is a way to measure the outcome provided by such funding, or the benefit that funding has to residents it was ultimately created to serve, the topic would remain an untenable one.
“Community Service is almost completely grant-funded,” according to Angius. “Is it a good use of the money? I have my own opinions. We should take a hard look at some of these programs, and look at whether that money is being spent wisely. That’s all that we as a board can do.”
The $7,000 grant receipt by the Mohave County Community Services Department was approved by the county’s governing board in a 4-1 vote, with Supervisor Gould in opposition.
