Mohave County economic development officials are now expected to seek out private consulting in the establishment of a Foreign Trade Zone - An effort that could add as many as five new businesses to the county’s industrial economy.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a proposal by county officials to establish a FTZ, with permission to use as much as $70,000 in funding through the Economic Development Enterprise Fund to hire a private consultant to streamline the process of doing so.

