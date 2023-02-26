Mohave County economic development officials are now expected to seek out private consulting in the establishment of a Foreign Trade Zone - An effort that could add as many as five new businesses to the county’s industrial economy.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a proposal by county officials to establish a FTZ, with permission to use as much as $70,000 in funding through the Economic Development Enterprise Fund to hire a private consultant to streamline the process of doing so.
Foreign Trade Zones are regulated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ensure that companies have better trading opportunities in the global marketplace. The distinction would limit customs duties and other value-added taxes for businesses that import and export goods throughout the U.S. According to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, there are about 250 designated FTZs nationwide, the nearest of which lies in Henderson, Nevada.
And Ursenbach says it’s a status that could bring new business to areas of the county including White Hills and Colorado City. And although it was too early this week to speculate on whether any such business might take root in Northern Mohave County, Ursenbach said the potential was there.
“There are several companies looking at the White Hills area because of its proximity to Henderson and Las Vegas,” Ursenbach said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “Another area that can really use a Foreign Trade Zone is Colorado City. I think we’ve got some companies that are looking.”
Ursenbach says that several areas could benefit from an FTZ distinction, and could require sub-zoning if such distinction is approved. Those areas could include the areas of White Hills, Griffith, Colorado City or the Kingman Municipal Airport.
“It’s almost like having an inland port, where you would be able to have a lot more (businesses),” Ursenbach said. “For most areas that create a Foreign Trade Zone, all of a sudden businesses start coming in - larger businesses, and some of them smaller - but they’re still bringing in a major tax base for the county.”
Ursenbach said that the actual economic impact of a Foreign Trade Zone would depend entirely on which businesses open in Mohave County as a result. But in a statement earlier this month to Today’s News-Herald, she said she hoped to see a $1 million economic impact for the county within the zone’s first year.
And according to Ursenbach, at least eight businesses could be waiting to take advantage of an FTZ in Mohave County.
“Three companies specifically in the Colorado City area have said that if we can bring this in, they will open a place in Arizona that they would never have thought of otherwise,” Ursenbach said. “And there’s a couple that are pretty good-size, large companies.”
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who represents the Colorado City area, was in favor of pursuing a Foreign Trade Zone distinction this week.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, you have to go where the work is,” Lingenfelter said. “If it helps us to bolster our employment, I’m all for it.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Ursenbach’s proposal at the board’s Feb. 21 meeting in Kingman.
