Mohave County could add a new solar energy project south of Kingman next year, meeting future energy needs diminishing water levels threaten the Southwest’s hydroelectric power supply.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a license agreement to authorize the location, construction, maintenance and operation of solar-electric distribution line facilities at Griffith Industrial Park, about 14 miles south of Kingman. The 25-year license agreement will allow Minnesota-based Greenstone Land Holdings to take its next steps in implementing a solar energy project that was almost denied in Mohave County earlier this year.
County planning and zoning officials recommended against the 640-acre development in March, but the Mohave County Board of Supervisors overruled that recommendation in a rare May decision. The 3-2 vote of approval for zoning of the project was given after board members argued in favor of possible future power shortages, and a need to expand the county’s energy infrastructure.
According to a July 1 study under the American Association for the Advancement of Science, water levels at Lake Powell and Lake Mead - the two largest reservoirs in the United States, will reach a combined 25% of their total capacity.
Water levels may stabilize if strict water restrictions are established, according to reports last week by the Salt Lake Tribune. But until then, hydroelectric power produced by Glen Canyon Dam may become unsustainable within the next several years.
But for District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, there remained questions unsatisfied as of Monday’s meeting.
“I felt that at this point, it was too speculative,” Lingenfelter said. “The last few times we spoke with Greenstone’s spokesman, it seemed that all of the power they would generate would be going to private industry in the area, without a power resource agreement from an electrical company like UNS. Now it seems like those private industry agreements may not be as solid as he initially proposed.”
According to Lingenfelter, Greenstone may sell energy from its planned solar field to UniSource Energy Services.
“My concern is that if they’re successful in a deal with UniSource, what’s going on with the private industries,” Lingenfelter said. “I had more questions than answers. It’s important for people to understand that just because this energy will be generated in Mohave County, doesn’t mean it’ll be used in Mohave County.”
Greenstone’s licensing agreement for the project was approved on Monday by a 4-1 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at the board’s Monday meeting, with Lingenfelter voting in opposition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.