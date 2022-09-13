The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved a contract renewal for a Bullhead City-based personal watercraft rental company. And although several companies were considered to operate at one of the county’s biggest outdoor recreation venues, the choice ultimately came down to money.
Supervisors voted on Tuesday in favor of renewing the county’s contract with Kabul Inc. Best Jetz Ski Rental, with the county receiving 15% of gross sales to be used for Davis Camp Park operations. According to Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton, Kabul was among three contenders for the one-year contract this month, and was ultimately chosen for the revenue share the company could offer Mohave County.
