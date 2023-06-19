Mohave County is one step closer to overcoming a $4 million deficit this week, after approving a preliminary budget at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. But how the board will meet a far greater deficit next year remains to be seen.

County finance officials balanced this year’s budget with the postponement of a planned $5 million morgue facility. But without an additional source of revenue, Mohave County is expected to face an $18.5 million budget deficit in FY 2025. Even as the county is expected to approve a final budget in July, officials are now exploring solutions to the looming crisis.

