Travelers on the road from Lake Havasu City to Kingman will invariably find themselves surrounded by countless miles of desert landscape, with the community of Yucca lying between them. But now, travelers may have a new reason to stop there.
The unincorporated community comprises 2.26 square miles along I-40, with a population of about 96 people. According to the U.S. census, the community’s population has fallen by 56% since 2010 as interest in Yucca wanes. And with a lot of vacant land in the surrounding area one land management company has chosen to make use of the empty desert space with a motocross course.
Mohave County’s governing board voted on Monday to approve a special land use permit for the project proposed by Lake Havasu City-based Canyonbound Storage Management. The course would envelop 102.2 vacant acres immediately east of I-40.
According to a resolution to approve the project, submitted by Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, the special use permit will allow for off-road dirt bike tracks, permitted under county zoning ordinance. The land is surrounded by vacant land, several single-family residences and a truck stop.
With approval granted for the project, Canyonbound Storage Management will be required to obtain necessary permitting to build the dirt bike course. If the land is not used for its requested purpose within the next year, or if the project is discontinued for six months, approval by the county will be revoked.
Canyonbound purchased the land last year from Las Vegas-based AZPrime and Mojave HM in a $2.5 million deal. Canyonbound project developer and fund manager Ryan Rodney said in an interview with Today’s News-Herald last year that the dirt bike course may ultimately be part of a larger custom storage and RV park. A similar project was proposed last year for the area of Havasu Heights.
“We are really excited about it,” Rodney said in November. “We feel it will work out to be an affordable housing alternative for all the tradesmen and workers who commute from the Kingman area into Havasu to work five or six days a week … The (feature) that really sticks out and gets everybody super excited about the project is the motocross tracks.”
The county may rescind its approval for the development with two months’ notice, if county staff find that the dirt bike course endangers the public health, safety or welfare.
