The Mohave County Attorney’s Office ruled this week that there was no wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a Golden Valley man by a Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this year.
According to investigators of the Kingman Police Department, 42-year-old Jason M. Henke was wanted by law enforcement on July 29, and Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were informed that he was staying at a Golden Valley residence. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputy Jose Cardenas traveled to the residence that evening and attempted to speak to Henke.
According to Kingman investigators, Cardenas saw a firearm in Henke’s possession, and allegedly told Henke not to reach for it. According to the report, Henke attempted to grab the firearm, and the deputy fatally shot Henke multiple times.
Cardenas was placed on administrative leave immediately after the shooting. According to the Kingman Police Department, the shooting has been ruled “justified” by Mohave County prosecutors on Oct. 1, following the department’s investigation.
At the time of his death, felony warrants for Henke’s arrest included eight counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon, stalking, criminal damage to property and unlawful flight from law enforcement. He was also wanted for misdemeanor counts of threatening per domestic violence, harassment and indecent exposure.
