For more than a year, a Mohave County woman has sought an answer to complaints she’s brought against local officials. As of this week those complaints have been neither reviewed nor acted upon - and they might never be.
J’amie Morgaine, of Kingman-based Indivisible Mohave County, filed a formal complaint against the county last month with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich. Morgaine alleges that the Mohave County Board of Supervisors has failed to uphold a constitutional obligation to redress the grievances of its citizens. But according to a reply to Morgaine’s formal complaint on Tuesday, by Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, the county has heard her - and in this instance, that may be all that’s required of the county’s governing board.
According to Esplin, the county is not required to take action or review a complaint unless it is from a person adversely affected by an ordinance, rule, regulation, policy statement or county practice.
Last year, Morgaine issued a complaint against County Planning & Zoning Committee member LaJuana Gillette in reference to what Morgaine described as racist and xenophobic social media posts. According to Morgaine, those posts violated the code of ethics signed as part of Gillette’s oath of office.
When Morgaine attempted to share her grievance with members of the Planning & Zoning Committee in January, members Bill Abbott, Dale Kelley and Brad Meahl abruptly walked out as Morgaine spoke. Morgaine issued a complaint against those committee members with the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in February, but no action was taken by the governing board.
“The board has provided opportunities to permit you to express your concerns,” Esplin wrote to Morgaine this week. “You have utilized these opportunities and stated your position on multiple occasions. The law does not impose any obligation on the board to act upon your requests.”
According to Esplin, the county has done all it is legally required to do - which was to hear Morgaine’s complaint. Whether the board of supervisors reviews those complaints or takes action remains at the board’s discretion.
“There is no legal basis to require the board to review your complaints in the manner you seek,” Esplin wrote to Morgaine this week. “Any litigation to force the board to review your complaints in the manner you seek would be without merit.”
Morgaine appeared Monday at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to address her pending complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.
“For the past 14 months the message you have sent Mohave County is that you don’t have to respond if you don’t want to, or if you don’t agree with the complaint, or if it’s personally inconvenient or personally uncomfortable for you,” Morgaine said. “If I walk away now and let you off the hook, the message I would be sending Mohave County is all of that is okay. It’s not. We shouldn’t have to sue our constitutional government to get a response to a complaint.”
As of Thursday evening, Brnovich’s office has yet to issue a decision on whether to pursue Morgaine’s complaint against the county.
