WASHINGTON – County attorneys are considering next steps, including the possibility of a lawsuit against Gov. Katie Hobbs, after she rejected their request to rescind an executive order that puts the decision to prosecute abortion cases in the hands of the attorney general’s office.

Eleven of the state’s 15 county attorneys joined Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell in a letter last week that told Hobbs her June 22 executive order is a “sweeping attempt” to upend the duties and discretion that individual county attorneys have in criminal prosecutions.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Seems Governor Gridlock learned well from her mentors Obama, with his “I’ve got a pen and a phone” and our current idiot in Chief dim-Joe Biden, just issue an executive order to accomplish their evil deeds. Heck, it will take two years of expensive litigation before the order is overturned by some appeals court as unconstitutional! What ever happened to home rule where local elected County Attorneys, who have some sense of the communities they serve and are supposed to make prosecutorial discretionary decisions based on that sense of community? Nope, apparently not where abortion is involved, we need our pro-infant killing Attorney General making decisions on any abortion matters in our State! [thumbdown][huh][ohmy][sad][crying] Deaton

