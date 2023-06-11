Flag Fire

The Flag fire had grown to 1,400, and smokey conditions Tuesday prevented a flyover for an updated assessment in this 2021 photo.

 Courtesy of BLM

Mohave County officials are now pursuing overdue repairs to nature trails at Hualapai Mountain Park, after the county voted to approve a grant agreement between parks staff and Arizona State Parks and Trails.

Hualapai Mountain Park have seen years of wear and tear, according to the Mohave County Parks Division, and three miles of walking trails remain damaged at the venue due to the 2021 Flag Fire.

