Lake Havasu City’s Senior Center will receive more than $60,000 in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, to upgrade amenities that haven’t been replaced in almost two decades.
Under a proposal by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the senior center will receive $63,500 in federal coronavirus relief funding to replace a kitchen steamer, purchase 150 new chairs for the facility, replace the facility’s commercial dishwasher, and to purchase a new high-yield coffee maker for area seniors.
According to statements earlier this month by Chad Kingsley, the replacements will upgrade amenities that have seen constant use by Senior Center visitors for the past two decades. And now, an age group that suffered the most harm during the coronavirus pandemic will now see the benefits of that funding.
Kingsley said this month that the pandemic’s impact in Havasu was an example of how essential socialization, healthy meals and wellness are for local seniors. And while the senior center was closed, and services limited throughout the pandemic, seniors faced challenges including social isolation, limited access to healthcare choices and inadequate support systems.
That impact continues to be felt today, according to Kingsley, as the county reports fewer visitors to the senior center than before the pandemic.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of Johnson’s proposal at its most recent meeting Monday in Kingman.
The American Rescue Plan Act, the act that all republicans voted against? No problem taking the money though…
