Senior Center

The Mohave County Senior Center in Lake Havasu City could benefit from $63,500 in American Rescue Plan Act grant funding, pending a vote next week by the county's governing board.

Lake Havasu City’s Senior Center will receive more than $60,000 in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, to upgrade amenities that haven’t been replaced in almost two decades.

Under a proposal by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the senior center will receive $63,500 in federal coronavirus relief funding to replace a kitchen steamer, purchase 150 new chairs for the facility, replace the facility’s commercial dishwasher, and to purchase a new high-yield coffee maker for area seniors.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

The American Rescue Plan Act, the act that all republicans voted against? No problem taking the money though…

